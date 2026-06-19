Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band Featured in Vogue Magazine on Juneteenth

Houston's Historic HBCU Band Appears in Vogue's Summer 2026 Issue on June 19 — A Full-Band Spread Celebrating Excellence, Legacy, and the Power of the HBCU Tradition

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University is proud to announce that its celebrated marching band, the Ocean of Soul, is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of Vogue Magazine, released for print on June 19, 2026 — Juneteenth. The full-band spread includes the Ocean of Soul marching band, drum majors, and dance team, marking a historic moment for the university, the HBCU community, and the city of Houston.

Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band

The release date carries profound significance. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas — just miles from Texas Southern's Houston campus — first received word of the Emancipation Proclamation, making Texas and Houston the birthplace of what is now a federal holiday. For an HBCU marching band rooted in Houston's cultural heritage to appear in one of the world's most recognized publications on this date is, by any measure, a full-circle cultural moment.

"This moment does not just belong to our students and the University, but to Houston and to every HBCU in this country," said J.W. Crawford III, President of Texas Southern University. "To be in Vogue is incredible, and for this to happen on Juneteenth, in the region where Juneteenth began, is revelational. The University's presence in such a renowned publication is an acknowledgment of sustained excellence, cultural roots, and a band program that has been revolutionary in its approach to communicating with and relating to diverse audiences while performing on the largest stages."

The feature arrives during Black Music Month, the federally recognized celebration of June as a tribute to Black musical heritage, tradition, and contribution to American culture - a tradition the Ocean of Soul embodies with every performance.

Under the direction of Brian Simmons, now in his fifth year and entering his sixth season as Director of Bands, the Ocean has built one of the most remarkable runs of national visibility in its history.

During Mr. Simmons' tenure, they've performed at Wrestlemania. They've become one of the most anticipated bands at Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans. In 2024, the Ocean of Soul accompanied Beyoncé Knowles-Carter during her iconic Beyoncé Bowl performance on Christmas Day. It was one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, bringing the HBCU marching band tradition to a global audience that surpassed 27 million views.

The band also performed alongside Grammy-winning artist Lizzo at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, cementing their place at the intersection of HBCU excellence and mainstream American culture.

"Every time we step onto a new stage, we carry the legacy of every student who has worn this uniform," said Director Brian Simmons. "There are no words that are adequate for what it means to see our students in the pages of Vogue, on Juneteenth. This is what we built this for. It is what our students prepare for daily."

The Vogue Summer 2026 feature showcases the full Ocean of Soul ensemble, including the marching band, drum majors, and the Motion of the Ocean dance team, in an editorial spread that highlights the visual power, precision, and cultural identity of the program. The feature is available in the Summer 2026 print edition of Vogue and at vogue.com.

Texas Southern University and the Ocean of Soul invite the public to be part of this historic moment.

Supporters can contribute to the band program's High Tide giving campaign at give.tsu.edu/campaign/623059/donate.

ABOUT THE TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY OCEAN OF SOUL

The Ocean of Soul is the official marching band of Texas Southern University, founded in Houston, Texas. One of the nation's premier HBCU marching bands, the Ocean of Soul has performed on stages ranging from nationally televised bowl games to major concert events, representing the university, the HBCU tradition, and the city of Houston with distinction for decades.

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Texas Southern University is a historically Black university located in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1927, TSU offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs and serves as one of the largest HBCUs in the United States. TSU is committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and developing the next generation of leaders.

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SOURCE Texas Southern University