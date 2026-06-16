Texas Sports Academy Launches Nation's First Flag Football School for Girls

Groundbreaking Athletic-Academic Model Combines Elite Education, World-Class Training, and Life Skills Development for the Next Generation of Female Athletes

FRISCO, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Sports Academy today announced the launch of the nation's first dedicated flag football school for girls, a groundbreaking institution designed to develop the next generation of student-athletes, leaders, and changemakers.

Opening Fall 2026 at Elite Performance Training in Frisco, Texas Sports Academy Flag Football marks a groundbreaking new chapter for girls' athletics. As flag football experiences unprecedented growth across America, with soaring participation at the high school level, expanding collegiate pathways, and Olympic inclusion on the horizon, the nation's first school of its kind is launching with a singular mission: to empower young women through elite athletic development and innovative education.

Designed for girls in grades 6-12, the academy will intentionally limit enrollment to approximately 20 founding families during its inaugural year, creating an exclusive, highly personalized experience that combines competitive flag football training with customized academic environment unlike anything currently available in youth sports.

The academy has assembled an elite leadership team to guide its vision and development. Odessa Jenkins, Founder and CEO of the Women's National Football Conference and the winningest coach in professional women's football, will serve as a Founding Advisor alongside former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Anquan Boldin.

"This isn't just a school. It's a movement," said Jenkins, Founding Advisor of Texas Sports Academy and one of the most accomplished leaders in football. "For decades, young women who dreamed of playing football had to fight for opportunities. Today, we are creating a place built specifically for them, a place where they can learn, compete, lead, and thrive. The fact that the first flag football school in America is an all-girls institution speaks volumes about where this sport is headed."

Texas Sports Academy combines the very best academics with professional-level athletic training and life-skills development. Students crush personalized academics in two highly focused hours each morning, freeing afternoons for more than three hours of specialized flag football training, leadership development, and NIL-focused life skills to help them thrive on and off the field.

The result: student-athletes who learn twice as fast in just two hours, develop into D1-bound athletes, and build life skills to thrive in today's NIL landscape.

"For too long, student-athletes have been forced to choose, be a great student or a great athlete," said Malekai Mischke, part of the founding team at Texas Sports Academy. "We don't believe in that tradeoff. At Texas Sports Academy Flag Football, students will get both: the very best academics and professional-level sports training. Students don't have to pick. They get both, at the highest level."

Leading the on-field development program will be USA National Team standout Loryn Goodwin, who has been named the academy's inaugural Head Coach.

"Girls flag football is taking off, and the athletes coming up right now deserve a training environment built specifically for them," said Goodwin, Head Coach of Texas Sports Academy Flag Football and former WNBA player. "Our goal is to develop complete student-athletes, players who are skilled, confident, and prepared to compete at the highest levels, while also growing as leaders on and off the field."

Students will train at Elite Performance Training, one of the country's premier football development facilities, featuring:

60-Yard Indoor and Outdoor Turf Field

NBA Regulation Basketball Court

Leading-Edge Performance Center

Gatorade Sports Science Lab

Recovery Suite

Performance Nutrition Bar

Locker Rooms

Modern Classrooms

Student Lounge and Workspace

On-Site Medical Services

The facility provides young athletes with access to many of the same resources utilized by collegiate and professional sports organizations.

Texas Sports Academy Flag Football aims to become the premier destination for girls football in the United States. However, academy leaders emphasize that the mission extends far beyond athletics. The school's philosophy centers on developing confident, limitless young women prepared to excel in college, careers, athletics, and life.

For the founding families who join Texas Sports Academy Flag Football School this fall, the opportunity represents more than enrollment in a school, it is a chance to become part of history.

Applications for the inaugural class are now being accepted. To apply to Texas Sports Academy Flag Football, submit an application here: https://sportsacademy.school/dallas-flag-football#application-form

About Texas Sports Academy

Texas Sports Academy is a network of elite sports schools combining leading, AI-powered academics with professional-level athletic training. Students crush academics in two highly focused hours each morning, freeing afternoons for more than three hours of pro-level sports training and life-skills training.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

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312.488.3472

SOURCE Texas Sports Academy