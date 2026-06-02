Buying Sandlot Podcast Praises The Bennett School and Texas Sports Academy for Bridging Academics and Athletics Through AI-Powered Learning

Industry discussion highlights how AI-powered academics may create new opportunities for elite athletic development within the school day

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bennett School and Texas Sports Academy are drawing positive attention from the youth sports podcast, Buying Sandlot, which recently discussed how advances in AI-powered education could fundamentally reshape the relationship between academics and athletics. The AI-powered educational approach is being positioned as a huge benefit to student athletes.

During a recent podcast conversation about the future of youth sports, the Buying Sandlot hosts suggested that athletic development may become increasingly integrated into the school day rather than remaining primarily an after-school activity. The discussion highlighted schools that are rethinking how students balance academic progress and athletic training.

"You're beginning to see sports first or sports equal academies," said Buying Sandlot host Kyle Scott. "And in a world where AI compresses learning, and you can take care of the academic portion of 'school,' you may begin to see more people and/or private schools open to the idea that sports and physical activity curriculum go hand in hand and are coming to more balance with education."

The comments reflect a growing conversation across youth sports about whether modern learning models can create more time for purposeful athletic development without sacrificing academic outcomes. The Bennett School, powered by Alpha School academics and operating within the Texas Sports Academy framework, was highlighted as an example of that approach.

"Kyle really hits the nail on the head," said Brandi Dowell, co-founder of The Bennett School. "Our Alpha School academics and Texas Sports Academy model create space for something entirely different. It allows elite athletes and their families to enjoy a school-based athletics experience while also meeting the need for higher-level competition and training that helps athletes continue developing toward their goals."

The Bennett School combines Alpha School's AI-powered academic model with Texas Sports Academy's structured athletic development approach. Students complete focused academics while dedicating significant time during the school day to sport-specific training, strength and conditioning, competition, and personal development.

For student-athletes, the impact is practical.

"I want to play baseball in college and now I'm getting so much more work in, plus I have time to eat dinner with my family and even get enough sleep to keep growing and prevent injury in my performance," said student-athlete Owen Lee.

For many Bennett School athletes, the greatest advantage is the ability to pursue high-level training and competition without feeling forced to choose between academics and athletics.

"This year, I was able to get my academics, strength and conditioning, and quality baseball reps in during the school day," said Judson Dowell, a Bennett School student-athlete headed to Rice University. It gives me a lot of confidence that I'm prepared and will be able to contribute right away when I show up at Rice (University) in the fall. I feel prepared because I've already learned how to balance academics, training and competition at a high level."

As conversations continue about the future of education and youth sports, leaders at The Bennett School and Texas Sports Academy believe the growing recognition from respected industry voices such as Buying Sandlot reflects a broader shift toward models that allow academic achievement and elite athletic development to coexist.

About The Bennett School and Texas Sports Academy

The Bennett School is an elite baseball prep academy powered by Texas Sports Academy and Alpha School's 2-Hour Learning model. The school combines focused academics with high-level baseball development to help student-athletes pursue excellence in the classroom, on the field, and in life.

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

312.488.3472

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SOURCE Texas Sports Academy