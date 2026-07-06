Texas Sports Academy Launches Elite Girls Volleyball School with TAV Leadership

Texas Sports Academy's AI-powered academic model meets championship-level volleyball development backed by TAV leadership and one of the nation's most accomplished coaches.

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Sports Academy today announced the launch of its first-ever Girls Volleyball School, a groundbreaking institution that combines AI-powered academics with championship-level volleyball development.

Opening Fall 2026 at Elite Performance Training in Frisco, Texas Sports Academy Girls Volleyball represents a new model for developing elite student-athletes. North Dallas has emerged as one of the nation's premier destinations for girls volleyball development, and the academy is launching in the center of that ecosystem — just steps from The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters, and surrounded by one of the country's highest concentrations of elite athletic training facilities.

Designed for girls in grades 6-12 with NCAA Division I and professional volleyball aspirations, Texas Sports Academy Girls Volleyball is built for student-athletes who refuse to choose between academic excellence and athletic achievement. During its inaugural year, enrollment will be intentionally limited to approximately 20 families, creating a highly personalized experience that combines championship-level volleyball training with a customized academic program unlike anything currently available in youth sports.

To help shape the academy's vision, Texas Sports Academy has assembled one of the sport's most respected leadership teams. Jason Nicholson, Executive Director of Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV) — one of the most prestigious volleyball clubs in the nation — will serve as Founding Advisor. He is joined by Strategic Advisor Jerritt Elliott, one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of women's volleyball. A three-time national champion and nine-time conference Coach of the Year, Elliott will help shape the academy's volleyball curriculum and establish the standards for player development.

"This isn't just a school — it's a movement in girls' sports," said Jason Nicholson, Founding Advisor of Texas Sports Academy Volleyball and Executive Director of TAV. "Building elite volleyball players takes more than reps. It takes the right standards, the right environment, and the time to develop the whole athlete. This school unlocks their full potential."

Texas Sports Academy pairs personalized academics with professional-level athletic development and life-skills training. Students complete individualized academics in just two highly focused hours each morning, allowing afternoons to be dedicated to more than three hours of specialized volleyball instruction, strength and performance training, leadership development, and NIL-focused education designed to prepare athletes for success on and off the court.

The result is a new generation of student-athletes who learn twice as fast, develop into Division I-caliber competitors, and gain the leadership, communication and personal branding skills needed to thrive in today's evolving collegiate athletics landscape.

"Since the beginning of Texas Sports Academy, we've seen that great academics and great athletics don't have to compete with each other — they actually reinforce each other," said Malekai Mischke, part of the founding team at Texas Sports Academy. "At Texas Sports Academy Girls Volleyball, students will get both: the very best academics and professional-level training designed to help them maximize their potential in the classroom and on the court."

The academic model is personalized and mastery-based, using 1:1 learning plans and spaced repetition to ensure students master every concept before moving on.

Students will train at Elite Performance Training, one of the country's premier athlete development facilities, featuring:

Competition-grade indoor volleyball courts

Dedicated strength and performance center

Recovery suite and on-site sports medicine

Position- and situational-training spaces

Modern classrooms and student workspace

The facility provides young athletes with access to many of the same resources utilized by collegiate and professional sports organizations.

Texas Sports Academy Volleyball aims to become the premier destination for girls volleyball in the United States. But academy leaders emphasize that the mission extends far beyond the court: the school's philosophy centers on helping student-athletes learn twice as fast, train at the highest level, and build the life skills to thrive in college, athletics, and beyond.

For the founding families who join this fall, the opportunity represents more than enrollment in a school — it's a chance to shape the future of volleyball.

Applications for the inaugural class are now being accepted. To apply, visit: https://sportsacademy.school/dallas-volleyball

About Texas Sports Academy

Texas Sports Academy is a network of elite sports schools combining leading, AI-powered academics with professional-level athletic training. Students crush academics in two highly focused hours each morning, freeing afternoons for more than three hours of pro-level sports training and life-skills training.

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SOURCE Texas Sports Academy