Texas Sports Academy Online Invites Families to Apply Before March 31 Final Voucher Deadline

Last Chance for Eligible Texas Families to Secure State Funding for a Two-Hour Academic Model and All-Afternoon Athletic Development

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Sports Academy Online is inviting families across Texas to complete their applications before the March 31 deadline for the state's Education Freedom Account (EFA) program, which can provide funding toward tuition for eligible students.

Texas Sports Academy Online, the virtual sports academy of Alpha School, combines a mastery-based, two-hour academic model with structured athletic development supported through local trainers, gyms, and club programs. Designed specifically for student-athletes, the program allows students to complete core academics efficiently each morning, freeing the remainder of the day for focused training, recovery, and development.

With the application window now closing, this marks the final opportunity for families to be considered for state funding for the upcoming school year.

A Model Built for Serious Student-Athletes

At Texas Sports Academy Online, students complete academics in a focused two-hour daily block using Alpha School's personalized, mastery-based system. This approach eliminates unnecessary classroom time while maintaining strong academic outcomes, allowing athletes to train with greater energy, consistency, and purpose.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all schedule, the program supports individualized development across a wide range of sports, including team sports, individual disciplines, and performance-based activities such as track and field, wrestling, swimming, and gymnastics.

In addition to training, students participate in structured workshops covering leadership, NIL readiness, financial literacy, recruiting education, and sports psychology, ensuring they are prepared for both competition and long-term success.

A Time-Sensitive Opportunity for Families

The Texas legislature has allocated significant funding toward education choice programs, giving eligible families the opportunity to apply state funds toward approved education options.

However, March 31 is the final deadline to apply for consideration in the upcoming cycle.

"We've seen significant interest since the voucher applications opened," said Malekai Mischke of Texas Sports Academy Online. "Families across Texas have been looking for a model that doesn't force a tradeoff between academics and athletic development. But they must act now if they want to be considered for funding."

Because funding is subject to eligibility requirements and application approval, families are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible and ensure all materials are submitted before the deadline.

Supporting families through the process, Texas Sports Academy Online offers dedicated support to help parents navigate both the program and ESA application. Families can call a dedicated phone line to learn more, receive step-by-step guidance, and get their questions answered in real time.

Additional information and applications are available at https://sportsacademy.school/online, while webinar registration can be accessed at https://sportsacademy.school/webinar. For immediate assistance with the program or ESA vouchers, families can also text 833-700-4881.

About Texas Sports Academy Online

Texas Sports Academy Online is a mastery-based, sport-integrated education program designed for student-athletes seeking a more effective way to balance academics and athletic development. By combining a two-hour academic model with structured training and life skills development, the program provides a disciplined pathway for students pursuing both academic progress and competitive excellence.

Media Contact:

Anna Davlantes

312.488.3472

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SOURCE Texas Sports Academy