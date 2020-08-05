Texas Startup Industrial Genetics Launches Surface and Wastewater Testing for the COVID-19 Virus (SARS-CoV-2)

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas-based biotechnology startup Industrial Genetics today announces the launch of its proprietary genetic testing technology to identify the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), on surfaces and in wastewater. The test, available for use across the globe, helps to determine the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 using genetic testing at the molecular level. This resulting scientific evidence allows communities, schools, municipalities, and employers to assess their COVID-19 mitigation program and make more informed decisions.

"Industrial Genetics was created to help provide clarity amidst uncertain times," says Founder and President David Sprague, Ph.D. "The first step to winning the war against COVID-19 is to determine where the outbreaks are taking place before the effects of COVID-19 have taken hold. Our diagnostic testing is the ideal way to see if there is a problem at your organization by determining the amount of virus in your wastewater and on surfaces. By providing evidence-based understanding of SARS-CoV-2 and the pandemic, our customers can then proceed confidently to identifying the correct solution."

Healthcare providers, schools, office settings, and essential businesses all have a tremendous need to understand the risk of contracting COVID-19 within their environment and amongst colleagues and staff. Industrial Genetics is working with Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in ultraviolet (UV) disinfection for healthcare facilities, to offer the new testing service, Trend™. With consultation from Xenex's scientific team about where and how to conduct the testing (utilizing Industrial Genetics proprietary test), organizations provide a sample of wastewater and/or surface swabs that determines the amount of viral load that exists in the sample.

"Xenex is an evidence-based company, which is why it's exciting for us to work with Industrial Genetics to provide quality testing services for SARS-CoV-2," shares Dr. Mark Stibich, Co-Founder of Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots and Fellow of Infectious Diseases Society of America. "The molecular testing technology has incredible potential to offer organizations evidence-based recommendations to support decision-making in navigating the pandemic."

With the Trend service, Xenex and Industrial Genetics provide affordable environmental testing solutions for SARS-CoV-2 with a per-test cost of approximately $400. The Trend service has been utilized by a nursing home, retirement facility, and a corporate headquarters.

Located in the growing life sciences corridor of Temple, Texas, Industrial Genetics houses its genetic testing of the virus on site at the city-supported incubator, the Temple Health and Bioscience District (THBD).

Industrial Genetics is currently growing to meet the demands of the proprietary testing technology. To inquire about surface or wastewater testing for your organization and for more information, visit IndustrialGeneticsLLC.com.

Founded in 2020 amidst the onset of a global pandemic, Industrial Genetics, LLC was formed to help people mitigate risk and evaluate appropriate solutions to prevent the spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 pathogen. The central Texas-based company provides the highest quality and most efficient diagnostic tools for molecular testing so that solutions can be discovered with clients around the globe. This promotes awareness and provides education in our community. Amidst a time of uncertainty, this team strives to bring certainty and control to uncontrolled environments. To learn more, visit IndustrialGeneticsLLC.com.

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based infection prevention strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.

