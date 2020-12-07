Texas State Board of Education Approves Learning Without Tears' Get Set for School for Proclamation 2021 Pre-Kindergarten Adoption

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas State Board of Education has approved Get Set for School®, a Pre-K curriculum from Learning Without Tears, for the Proclamation 2021 Pre-K adoption. Get Set for School meets 100% of the Texas Pre-Kindergarten Guidelines, as determined by the Board of Education. With this approval, districts across Texas can make this breakthrough curriculum available to students starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

"We thank the Texas State Board of Education for conducting a thorough review and recognizing the value that Get Set for School delivers to the earliest learners and approving it for Texas Pre-K students," said Terry Nealon, CEO of Learning Without Tears. "Learning Without Tears has a decades-long commitment to early childhood education, something unique in today's cluttered educational landscape. Teaching those earliest learners and supporting those educators is core to our company mission."

"Developed with decades of expertise in foundational literacy, Get Set for School is a complete, developmentally appropriate, Pre-K program that is expert-backed, research based, and has been a proven success," explained Dr. Elizabeth DeWitt, the curriculum expert at the center of Get Set for School. "Emergent reading and oral language development are the keys to foundational literacy," Dr. DeWitt continued. "These are a student's first steps down a path of successful learning. With the approval of the State Board of Education, Texas' earliest learners can join the tens of millions of students across the globe that have benefited from Get Set for School."

Get Set for School delivers a multimodal-multisensory approach to Pre-K education with hands-on learning through purposeful play offered through both print and digital formats, along with dynamic world-class implementation and training support. Get Set for School is available in both English and Spanish, meeting the needs of dual-language and bilingual Pre-K classrooms.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive. The Pre-K to elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

