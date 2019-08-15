Texas State Optical, Inc. Elects New Board Leadership

"I am honored and excited to serve as the Chair of the Board for Texas State Optical. Our network is like no other in the ophthalmic world. Our former Vision Quest has aptly been renamed the TSO Family Reunion to celebrate our unique organization. We truly are like a family which works together to support one another. Our strength comes from our doctors and our ability to leverage our power as a group to do more than any single optometrist can do. I am continually grateful for the strength that TSO provides for each of us. I hope to fortify our group for the future," said TSO Chairman of the Board Dr. Reid Robertson.

"TSO Network is pleased to formally announce the inauguration of its new Board of Directors and Officers. We thank these dedicated and talented professionals for contributing their valuable time and expertise on behalf of the Doctors of TSO. Our Board members have been in the TSO Network for under a decade. We are geared to embrace the future changes of the profession with their leadership. We are especially honored to have Mr. Jack Gunion, Dr. Mark Wright, and Mr. C. Edward Buffington continue as non-shareholders on our board," said John Marvin, President of TSO.

In 2014, the TSO Board decided to dedicate three board positions to professionals in the industry from outside of the group of TSO shareholders. These board positions provide the organization with an outside and more national perspective of the optometry and optical industries.

Each year at the TSO Annual Shareholder Family Reunion Conference, the board elections results are announced. Formerly known as the Vision Quest Conference, Texas State Optical's annual meeting was renamed to recognize the cultural dynamic that makes Texas State Optical different than all other eye care organizations.

When asked, members of Texas State Optical say they value most the feeling of belonging one big family in the TSO Network. They value the camaraderie with other eye doctors and observe their staff has a sense of belonging to something more substantial than just a practice.

For the first time in a decade, the conference reconvened in Texas at the Lost Pines Resort in Lost Pines, Texas. The Family Reunion Conference welcomed 81% of the TSO Network's shareholders to the conference, alongside over 400 staff and vendors.

"This year's conference reflected what truly makes Texas State Optical a different and special organization. TSO is a family, and that family is not only a family of optometrists and their families. It includes staff members and their families. It also includes our vendor partners and their families. It just made sense to rebrand our annual meeting the Texas State Optical Family Reunion," said John D. Marvin, President, and CEO.

TSO's Board of Directors and Officers will continue to oversee the long-term strategic plan for TSO, enabling the Doctors of TSO to advance their mission, vision and strategic objectives to become Texan's first choice in eye care.

About TSO

Texas State Optical, founded in 1936, operates today as a member-owned cooperative consisting of more than 120 locations across Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. While independent, the Doctors of TSO collectively uphold the TSO brand and commitment to caring for the eyes of Texas.

At TSO.com you can easily find a doctor, request an appointment with your local office, or consider a career in the optometry industry. Visit tso.com for more information.

SOURCE Texas State Optical

Related Links

http://www.tso.com

