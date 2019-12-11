Texas Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Texas will have an opportunity this week to talk with a NASA astronaut currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch will answer questions from students at Second Baptist School at 11:30 a.m. EST Friday, Dec. 13. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who is an alumnus of the school, will be in attendance.

"I am excited to be joining the students at Second Baptist School on Friday as they talk to astronaut Christina Koch from the International Space Station. Space exploration is one of the most extraordinary endeavors mankind can undertake," said Cruz. "The next 50 years of space exploration have potential to be even more consequential than the last 50 years, which is why it's important for the next generation of American leaders to engage with the astronauts, scientists, and mathematicians who are currently pioneering the final frontier."

"Today's students are the Artemis Generation. They will have the opportunity to be part of the mission and witness deep space exploration like no other generation," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "STEM is such a crucial component of NASA's work. Inspiring young people to get involved with STEM learning is what NASA, as a whole, is all about."

The event will be held at Second Baptist School, 6410 Woodway Dr., Houston. Media interested in covering should contact John Card at jcard@second.org or 713-907-7756.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

