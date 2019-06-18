Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series Tickets on Sale Now!

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2019 Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series are now on sale on the event website: texassuperchefs.com.

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series will consist of 30 chefs from around the state competing over three nights, September 18-20, 2019, at six different restaurants in Port Aransas. The event will culminate in the Final Throwdown on September 21 at the Palmilla Beach Resort. Ticket packages begin at $20.

The tourism bureau is delighted to welcome back the Ben E. Keith Company as our primary event sponsor.

"Our first year of the Port A Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series exceeded our expectations on many levels, including attendance and creating national awareness for Port A as a foodie destination," said Jeff Hentz, President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. "We already have big demand from both consumers planning to attend our event and from top chefs looking to compete in our series."

Texas is the first state franchise of the World Food Championships (WFC). The WFC is the largest competition in "food sport" and the start for many culinary experts as they aspire to achieve fame through nationally broadcast food TV shows.

For information and tickets for the Texas Super Chef Throwdown Series, visit texassuperchefs.com. For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is the one-stop information planning source for all travel trade and media professionals. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV parks.

Contact:

Joan Garland, 361-749-5919 ext. 811

SOURCE Port Aransas & Mustang Island Tourism Bureau

Related Links

http://visitportaransas.com

