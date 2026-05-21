Texas Super Kings Announce H-E-B as Official Grocery Partner

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK) are proud to announce a two-year partnership with H-E-B as the Official Grocery Partner of the team, covering the upcoming 2026 and 2027 seasons.

H-E-B official Grocery partner

H-E-B's partnership with Texas Super Kings marks a natural extension of its continued investment in serving diverse customer segments and expanding its range of ethnic and international offerings. A key highlight of the partnership will be the organization of two community cricket clinics, proudly presented by H-E-B. These clinics will provide young athletes with hands-on professional coaching, supporting grassroots cricket development and encouraging wider participation in local communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome H-E-B into the Texas Super Kings family," said Anurag Jain, Co-owner at Texas Super Kings. "Their commitment to the community and their growing engagement with diverse audiences makes them a perfect partner as we work to expand cricket's footprint in the U.S."

"As cricket continues to gain momentum across Texas, we are excited to support a team that reflects the energy and passion of the communities we serve. We are proud to invest in this wildly popular sport that brings people together," Said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director, Public Affairs H-E-B/Central Market.

Major League Cricket Season 4 is scheduled from June 18 to July 18, 2026, across venues including Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas) and Oakland Coliseum (California), featuring world-class talent and a rapidly expanding fan base.

About Texas Super Kings:

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States — Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performances and securing playoff qualification in every season.

About H-E-B:

H-E-B, with sales of more than $50 billion, operates over 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 170,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985336/TSK_Official_Sponsor_H_E_B.jpg

SOURCE Texas Super Kings