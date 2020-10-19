Texas Super Lawyers 2020 Recognizes PMR Law Co-Founder Raj Mahadass

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Texas Super Lawyers listing has recognized Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP (PMR Law) co-founder Raj Mahadass for his work with plaintiffs involved in personal injury disputes. This is the second year Mr. Mahadass has been honored by the prestigious listing that highlights the top attorneys in the state.

"We take pride in creating the kind of service and attention our clients deserve when they come to us with a case," said Mr. Mahadass. "This honor shows that our peers recognize our hard work and compassion, and I'm grateful to be included again this year."

Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The rankings are compiled after a rigorous vetting process that begins with a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a review from a blue-ribbon panel, and then final selection after an extensive editorial review. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

As managing partner and shareholder of PMR Law, Mr. Mahadass has extensive experience handling complex civil/commercial litigation, class actions, and personal injury cases. Prior to forming PMR Law, Mr. Mahadass worked with the Harris County District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney, where he managed more than 60 cases per day.

An advocate for the legal community, Mr. Mahadass is a member of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, where he is Chair of the Diversity Committee. This past year, the Houston Trial Lawyers Association named Mr. Mahadass its board member of the year. He is also a member of the Houston Bar Association's Membership, and Diversity & Inclusion, committees.

Mr. Mahadass is president of the Tulane University Alumni Association of Houston.

Houston-based PMR Law and its attorneys have earned multiple legal honors, including Texas Lawyer's Best Of 2020 listing as Houston's best personal injury law firm, Texas Lawyer's Litigation Department of the Year for products liability and mass torts, Best Lawyers in America "Ones to Watch," and Texas Super Lawyers/Rising Stars.

PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped hundreds of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: https://pandmllp.com/.

