Texas Super Lawyers 2021 Legal Guide Honors Dallas Insurance Coverage Attorney Meloney Perry

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Super Lawyers has recognized Dallas insurance defense attorney and founder of Perry Law P.C. Meloney Perry for her work in insurance coverage litigation in its 2021 listing of top-rated attorneys.

The annual listing is compiled from a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a blue-ribbon panel review of the state's leading attorneys. An extensive editorial review narrows the list to the final selection. The guide is published in the October editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. You can find the complete list at http://www.superlawyers.com.

With 30 years of experience handling insurance coverage lawsuits, bad faith and class-action litigation, Ms. Perry works closely with insurance companies and business owners in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. In addition, she is primary counsel for a national insurance firm.

"We strive to maintain positive and collaborative relationships to find solutions for our clients," said Ms. Perry. "I appreciate the recognition from my peers."

Ms. Perry's expertise in insurance law has led to numerous accolades, including The Best Lawyers in America listing for insurance law and insurance litigation. Perry Law P.C. has also been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms.

Ms. Perry is a frequent presenter in seminars that focus on insurance coverage issues and the law. She is active in the State Bar of Texas Insurance Law Section and has held leadership roles in professional organizations, including the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee.

Perry Law P.C. is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a woman-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

