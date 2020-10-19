Texas Super Lawyers Honors Four from Heim, Payne & Chorush

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four partners from Heim, Payne & Chorush have been named among the state's top attorneys in the 2020 ranking by Super Lawyers, a prestigious guide that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

Firm co-founders Mike Heim, Russell Chorush and Les Payne and partner Eric Enger are each recognized for their work in intellectual property litigation. In addition, firm partners Allan Bullwinkel and Christopher First were featured earlier this year on the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers/Rising Stars list, which recognizes up-and-coming lawyers.

Heim, Payne & Chorush's litigation practice has been active despite court closures and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last year, the firm has prevailed in inter partes review proceedings at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and secured significant settlements on behalf of patent owners in infringement litigation against a range of corporate defendants. In January 2020, a team led by Dr. Chorush obtained a $750 million settlement with pharmaceutical giant Allergan in patent-related antitrust litigation related to the Alzheimer's drug Namenda.

Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers ranks attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Selection is determined through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and evaluations by a blue-ribbon panel. The Texas Super Lawyers list is published in the November 2020 issues of Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers magazines, and is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the very best firms in Texas for patent litigation by Chambers USA, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

