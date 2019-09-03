Texas Super Lawyers Honors Four from Ward, Smith & Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward, Smith & Hill name partners Johnny Ward and Wesley Hill have earned the distinction of being named among the state's Top 100 attorneys in the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers listing.

Mr. Ward and Mr. Hill also earned recognition in the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth for their intellectual property litigation. In addition, name partner Bruce Smith was honored for plaintiff personal injury work, and of counsel and former federal Judge T. John Ward earned selection for intellectual property litigation. He has received that honor every year since retiring in 2011 from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

With no more than 5 percent of Texas lawyers selected each year, the Texas Super Lawyers list recognizes the state's top attorneys based on peer nominations and extensive editorial research.

Ward, Smith & Hill has received numerous professional accolades, including a recent spot in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America listing and the 2019 legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2019, which features top global patent firms.

The firm is known for high-stakes intellectual property trials, including serving as local counsel for the trial team that secured a $502.6 million win on behalf of VirnetX in its patent infringement case against tech giant Apple.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

