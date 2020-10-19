Texas Super Lawyers Honors Houston Trial Lawyer John H. Kim Among State's Top 100

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John H. Kim, founder of Houston-based The Kim Law Firm, has earned selection to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers for his work in business litigation. This designation marks the 18th consecutive year Mr. Kim has been chosen by Super Lawyers. The group also named him a Top 100 lawyer in Texas as well as a Top 100 attorney in Houston.

Published by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys based on their professional achievements. Selection is determined through a multiphase selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations to determine the honorees. Only attorneys with the highest point totals in each practice area are selected. Inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list is restricted to the top 5 percent of attorneys practicing in Texas.

"It is always an honor to be recognized for the work and results you put forth for clients," said Mr. Kim. "What elevates this accolade for me is knowing that my inclusion to Texas Super Lawyers would not be possible if not for the affirmation and respect I've received from my peers. For that, I am grateful."

Regarded among peers and colleagues for his accomplishments handling high-stakes litigation, Mr. Kim focuses his practice on energy-sector litigation, antitrust, breach of contract, trademark, product liability, pharmaceutical, and catastrophic injury/death trials. He was the 2018 Texas ABOTA Trial Lawyer of the Year.

Mr. Kim is a National Foundation Trustee (Vice-President) for the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a member in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and a Platinum Member of The Verdict Club. He is the former President of the Houston Chapter of ABOTA and a member of the International Society of Barristers. Both ABOTA and the International Society of Barristers are invitation-only organizations that require peer nomination and support.

The Kim Law Firm has recovered more than a half billion dollars for clients directly and through counterclaims in aggressive litigation. The firm represents entrepreneurs, business start-ups, mid-sized companies, and established national and international corporations in everything from contract and complex business disputes to insider trading allegations, product liability, and intellectual property disputes. For more information about the firm's attorneys and practice areas, visit www.thekimlawfirm.com.

