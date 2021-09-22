Texas Super Lawyers Honors Nine Provost Umphrey Attorneys in 2021 Guide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Provost Umphrey Law Firm attorneys are being recognized by Texas Super Lawyers as among the leading trial lawyers in the state for representing clients injured by negligence, dangerous products, and environmental hazards.

Their listing in the 2021 Texas guide by the respected Super Lawyers peer-review rating service is only the latest honor for the Provost Umphrey team, which is widely known for expertise in personal injury law.

This year's listing celebrates equity partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. for his representation of plaintiffs injured by consumer products. Mr. Blevins has been recognized by Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers since 2003 when the annual Texas guide launched. Equity partners Edward D. Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, James E. Payne, and Matthew C. Matheny are also honored for their work achieving justice for plaintiffs in personal injury claims.

Also recognized for their plaintiffs' personal injury work are firm attorneys Darren L. Brown, David P. Wilson and Of Counsel D'Juana Parks. Attorney J. Keith Hyde earned honors for his environmental litigation work.

To learn more about the individual honorees, visit: http://www.provostumphrey.com/attorneys.

With a national reputation for successfully representing victims of serious personal injury, wrongful death or unfair business practices, Provost Umphrey often represents people who have suffered catastrophic injuries from dangerous pharmaceuticals and medical products, unsafe working conditions, motor vehicle and aviation accidents, or those who have been the victims of unfair payment schemes.

Super Lawyers selects honorees through peer nominations and feedback and review by a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers in the same practice areas and regional locations. No more than 5 percent of lawyers in each state are selected.

The 2021 guide will be published in the October issue of Texas Monthly and in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.provostumphrey.com

