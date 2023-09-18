Texas Super Lawyers Honors PMR Law Founders in 2023 Listing

Tej Paranjpe, Raj Mahadass earn repeat recognition for personal injury expertise

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is pleased to announce that both firm founders have earned placement in the 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, a highly respected legal guide that recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in the state each year.

Trial lawyer and managing partner Tej Paranjpe is honored for personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Regularly honored for plaintiffs work, Mr. Paranjpe is widely known for his courtroom success in premises liability and defective products cases. He recently led his trial team to a favorable settlement against Amazon.

"We are extremely proud to see our efforts and results recognized in this way," said Mr. Paranjpe. "Honors based on peer evaluations are always special and we are very thankful for those in the profession who made this possible and, of course, our clients."

Also honored for personal injury litigation is firm co-founder Raj Mahadass. Mr. Mahadass, who was recognized for a fifth consecutive year, focuses his practice on complex civil and commercial litigation, class actions and a wide variety of personal injury matters. He also is a board member of the South Asian Bar Association of Houston, demonstrating his commitment to diversity within the profession.

"It is a great feeling to be named among such talented professionals," said Mr. Mahadass. "We sincerely appreciate our peers and Super Lawyers acknowledging our dedication to secure positive results for our clients."

The trial lawyers at PMR Law have a reputation for taking on major companies like Apple and Ford. The Houston-based firm specializes in a range of personal injury litigation, including premises liability, defective products, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents and others.

Texas Super Lawyers, compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly, recognizes attorneys' professional achievements. Selection is determined through Super Lawyers' patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research.

To view a complete list of 2023 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism and tireless representation.

Visit: www.pmrlaw.com

