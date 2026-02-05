TEXAS TEAMSTERS ENDORSE GREG ABBOTT FOR GOVERNOR

Texas Governor Has Demonstrated Record of Supporting American Workers

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 58 and Joint Council 80, which represent 40,000 rank-and-file Teamsters across Texas, have jointly endorsed Greg Abbott (R-TX) in his re-election for governor.

"Governor Abbott has kept an open door to the Teamsters Union during his tenure and has been willing and eager to partner with us on job creation and workplace protections," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 80 and International Vice President for the Southern Region. "As our union has shown on a national level, the Teamsters care less about political affiliation and more about protecting good-paying union jobs. Texas Teamsters are proud to support candidates that support the American worker — and in this race, that candidate in Governor Abbott."

As the current governor, Abbott has given unions a seat at the table and worked to bring more jobs to Texas. He has joined the Teamsters to tackle several priority issues, such as investing in apprenticeship and job training programs, film tax credits, and addressing the threat of autonomous vehicles.

Teamsters Joint Council 80 represents hardworking men and women throughout North Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

