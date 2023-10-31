TEXAS TEAMSTERS: TIME TO PUMP THE BRAKES ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

News provided by

Teamsters Local 745

31 Oct, 2023, 17:46 ET

Cruise Suspends Service, but Problems with Driverless Cars and Trucks Just Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Brent Taylor, Teamsters Southern Region Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745, regarding Cruise's decision to suspend operations. Taylor joined Teamsters Joint Council 58 President Robert Mele in sending a letter to Texas lawmakers about the dangers of autonomous vehicles (AVs) this week.

"The decision by Cruise to pull their vehicles off of public roads reflects what we have always known to be true - driverless vehicles are unsafe and that they have no place on public roads in Texas.

"Cruise vehicles have been wreaking havoc in Austin by blocking traffic, ignoring traffic signals, interfering with emergency personnel and causing dangerous situations for pedestrians and motorists.

"AV companies cannot be trusted when it comes to public safety. In California, Cruise withheld video footage from regulators showing one of their vehicles dragging a pedestrian 20 feet. A Cruise spokesperson then attempted to blame first responders for the company's failure to disclose the complete video footage.

"This is a great day for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, workers, and all users of the road in Texas - but our work on this issue is far from finished, because autonomous vehicles continue to use Texas roads with little to no oversight. We can't afford to have regulators who start imposing limits on these vehicles far after they have proven to be dangerous, which is exactly what led to disaster in California.

"Lawmakers in Austin should recognize that their voters do not want to be on the road with driverless cars or trucks. We call on the legislature to seize the opportunity to pass a bill requiring human operators in all commercial vehicles."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to facebook.com/Local745. 

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 745

Also from this source

TEXAS TANKHAUL DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

TEXAS TANKHAUL DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers at Restaurant Technologies in Dallas have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 745. "These drivers are sick and tired of the...
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 745 WINS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER'S IN TEXAS

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 745 WINS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER'S IN TEXAS

Teamsters Local 745 and the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference on July 14 reached tentative agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.