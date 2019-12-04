Texas Tech Foundation Names New Directors

"The Texas Tech Foundation is a strategic resource for the universities we support, and our new directors bring a wealth of business, civic and nonprofit leadership experience," said Patrick Kramer, Texas Tech Foundation CEO and Texas Tech University System vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement. "These individuals join an organization committed to the success of students and faculty, and we are excited to welcome them to the foundation board."

Approved by the foundation's board of directors, the new members will serve four-year terms ending Aug. 31, 2023. They join the 35-member board responsible for overseeing the foundation's business, maximizing private gifts to the system's universities and stewarding donor interests.

"I appreciate the Board Membership and Governance Committee's diligence in identifying talented alumni and individuals who have a passion for the Texas Tech University System and will add to our board's depth and expertise," said Donald R. Sinclair, the Texas Tech Foundation's chairman. "I also want to thank our new members for their willingness to serve an organization committed to the life-changing work of the universities we support."

For more than 75 years, the Texas Tech Foundation has partnered with the Texas Tech University System to inspire and support philanthropy across the system's four universities. The nonprofit organization is independently led by a volunteer board of directors who safeguard generations of charitable gifts. Through contributions to the Texas Tech Foundation, alumni and donors sustain the system's universities and empower students and faculty to pursue bold ideas that impact lives throughout Texas and the world.

CONTACT: Robert D. Waller, director of marketing for Institutional Advancement, Texas Tech University System, (806) 742-1780 or r.waller@ttu.edu

SOURCE Texas Tech Foundation

Related Links

http://www.give2tech.com/foundation/

