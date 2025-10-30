Texas Tech University Research Confirms Solution Tree's Model PLC at Work® Process Improves Student Growth and Teacher Retention

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Tech University recently released a three-part evaluation that confirms the effectiveness of PLC at Work® in schools. The reports find that Texas schools earning the Model PLC at Work designation from Solution Tree outperform their peers across multiple measures, including academic achievement in elementary and middle schools, lower teacher turnover in elementary and middle schools, and the retention of highly effective teachers across elementary, middle, and high schools.

Using administrative data from the University of Houston Education Research Center (UH-ERC), this study compares Model PLC at Work schools to non-designated campuses across student demographics, district types, and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) proficiency rates in 2023 as the proficiency comparison measure.

All three reports meet ESSA Level 2 (Moderate Evidence) criteria for evaluating educational programs, affirming the reliability of the outcomes in real-world settings.

Four findings that demonstrate improved academic performance

Model PLC at Work schools had significantly higher student proficiency rates in reading language arts (RLA), math, and science in grades 3 through 8 than statewide averages.



Students in Model PLC at Work schools achieved higher proficiency rates than the statewide averages, even when controlling for students' socioeconomic status.



Students in Model PLC at Work schools gained an average of 3.1 months of additional learning in math and 1.8 months in reading compared to matched, non-Model PLC at Work schools, and the impact strengthened over time.



Findings suggest that PLC at Work may be particularly effective in closing achievement gaps, with economically disadvantaged students gaining 4.0 months of additional learning in math and English learners achieving 3.5 months of added growth in reading compared to their peers in non-Model PLC at Work schools.

Two findings highlight consistently lower teacher turnover rates and retention of highly effective teachers

Model PLC at Work schools maintained lower teacher turnover rates compared to the Texas state average, by as much as seven percentage points over three years following implementation.



Upon implementing the PLC at Work process, teacher turnover remained steady rather than increasing—a positive indicator of stability, as new initiatives often lead to higher attrition. It's also noteworthy that the teachers who left were the least effective, while those who stayed were the most effective as measured by their impact on student outcomes.

"This research confirms what educators across the country have seen firsthand," said Dr. Cameron Rains, CEO of Solution Tree. "When schools operate as true professional learning communities, student success accelerates—especially for those historically underserved."

What is a Model PLC at Work® school?

Solution Tree's PLC at Work process empowers educators to engage in collective inquiry and action research to achieve better student outcomes. It is designed to foster a culture of collaboration, a focus on learning, and student-centered, results-oriented decision making. Schools may apply for Model PLC at Work designation, which recognizes exemplary implementation of the PLC at Work process and at least three years of measurable improvements in student achievement.

Read the full evaluation summary, and access the three reports at:

https://mkt.solutiontree.com/texas-tech-plc-at-work-report

