Texas Tech University Selects Heliospectra's Adjustable ELIXIA LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO, and North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Texas Tech University of Lubbock, Texas, United States. The order is of Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA Led lighting solution and the order value is $ 287,250 USD.

The lights will be installed in the Institute of Genomics for Crop Abiotic Stress Tolerance (IGCAST) Phytotron, located on the beautiful Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock. The Phytotron consists of both state-of-the-art growth chambers and enclosed greenhouses used for researching relationships between plants and the environment, to optimize crop production in terms of yield and quality under adverse environmental conditions. A flexible adjustable light source, such as Heliospectra's ELIXA, allow researchers to mimic environmental conditions and geographical areas from around the world. The Phytotron was built in 2019 as part of a larger effort to increase quality research capabilities in the State of Texas.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA is designed and built on a foundation of over a decade of research and experience. ELIXIA, featuring up to four tunable wavelengths, is an essential tool for any commercial or research operation looking for full control and flexibility while seeking to deliver superior crop quality.

The order will be delivered in Q2, 2021.

