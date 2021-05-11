Texas' Third Most Prolific Serial Murder Suspect Prompts Secure Our Seniors' Safety To Support Texas Bills

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Our Seniors' Safety (SOSS) was formed by the broken hearts of family members who refused to curl up in sorrow. Instead, SOSS is fighting for seniors now and in the future.

A suite of Bills in the Texas Legislature asks for voluntary registration and certification – not regulations – of senior living homes to provide more security, transparency, and accountability. Another proposal would enforce existing laws on so-called "cash for gold" shops.

Attached is background information on the investigation, a list of victim families willing to speak with the media, some story considerations, a 15-minute news conference by SOSS endorsing the legislation, media reports, and the status of the Bills supported by SOSS.

Please contact the SOSS Communications Director above to provide more background and arrange interviews with those authorized to speak on behalf of SOSS. It would include the President, Shannon Gleason Dion.

The trial date for Billy Chemirmir has not been set as of this writing.

