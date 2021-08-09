Texas Trees Foundation and Atmos Energy Partner to Celebrate 811 Day and Help Residents Safely Plant Trees Following the Winter Storm

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season represents the biggest tree planting season of the year. In North Texas, it will be even busier following the winter storm in February. With that in mind, it is important that trees are planted safely and properly.

Atmos Energy, Texas Trees Foundation, and Texas 811 are celebrating 811 Day on August 11, 2021, with a special tree dedication at White Rock Hills Park (2229 Highland Road, Dallas, TX 75228) from 9:00 am - 9:30 am to remind residents to call 811 before they dig and help protect themselves and their community from hitting an underground utility while digging.

Financial penalties for digging up utilities can range from $1,000 to $25,000, with some infractions doubling and tripling the amounts of these penalties. Chris Stovall, president of Texas811, hopes the event will bring greater awareness to the importance of safe planting and avoid preventable future accidents that can disrupt utility service, cost money to repair, and even cause serious injury or death. "Calling 811 before digging ensures that our underground infrastructure remains free from harm as these trees take root and flourish for years to come."

A free education webinar sponsored by Atmos Energy and the Texas Trees Foundation titled "Proper Tree Planting and Assessing Your Tree Following the Winter Storm" has been scheduled on August 12 and will be held online from 6 pm - 7 pm. More information can be found at https://www.texastrees.org/projects/811-day-and-educational-webinar/

"We are proud to partner with Texas Trees Foundation and Texas811 to ensure that safe digging is practiced in our community by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project," said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. "The depth of utility lines can vary for many reasons like erosion, uneven surfaces, or the aftereffects of previous digging projects. Utility lines must be properly located and marked even when digging just a few inches."

This 811 Day dedication will occur where Atmos Energy and Texas Trees Foundation are sponsoring a 50-tree planting project in partnership with Dallas Park and Recreation on Saturday, November 6.

"The Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside Atmos Energy to not only plant trees that will combat Dallas' urban heat island but also promote outdoor sanctuaries for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide," said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. "Our educational programs such as this webinar will help residents plant trees and bring those benefits closer to home."

To learn more about the tree dedication event or educational webinar, please contact Ryan Larson at 214-953-1184 or email [email protected]

