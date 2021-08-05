Texas Trees Foundation and Atmos Energy Partner to Celebrate 811 Day With Special Tree Dedication Event

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season represents one of the biggest tree planting seasons of the year. With that in mind, it is important that trees are planted safely and properly. Atmos Energy, Texas Trees Foundation, and Texas 811 are celebrating 811 Day on August 11, 2021, with a special tree dedication to remind residents to call 811 before they "dig" to help protect themselves and their community from hitting a buried line while digging. Financial penalties for digging up utilities can range from $1,000 to $25,000, with some infractions doubling and tripling the amounts of these penalties

This dedication will occur at White Rock Hills Park where Atmos, Texas Trees Foundation, and Dallas Park and Recreation will be planting 50 trees on Saturday, November 6, to help increase tree canopy in the city and combat urban heat. A special free education webinar on topics of "Proper Tree Planting and Assessing Your Tree Following the Winter Storm" has been scheduled in association with this event that will be held online from 6 pm - 7 pm. More information can be found at https://www.texastrees.org/projects/811-day-and-educational-webinar/

Ryan Larson, Director of Development

[email protected] | 214-953-1184

What: Atmos Energy, Texas Trees Foundation , and Texas 811 will host a tree dedication ceremony to celebrate 811 (Safe Digging) Day and announce a fifty-tree planting project at White Rock Hills Park. The event will be held in advance of a free online educational webinar the following day that will share tips on how to properly prepare for the fall planting season and assess a tree following the winter storm.

Who: Oric Walker. Vice President of Public Affairs, Mid-Tex Division Atmos Energy

Janette Monear, President and CEO, Texas Trees Foundation

Chris Stovall, President/CEO, Texas 811

When: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Where: White Rock Hills Park

2229 Highland Road

Dallas, TX 75228

