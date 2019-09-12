Texas Trial Attorney K. Camp Bailey Named to 2019 Super Lawyers List

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Camp Bailey is a Houston-based Civil Trial Attorney who's earned national recognition for his work representing victims and families across the country in complex matters of pharmaceutical litigation, product and premises liability, serious personal injury, and toxic exposure involving dangerous substances such as asbestos.

As managing partner of Bailey Cowan Heckaman, Camp has cultivated the respect and esteem of colleagues throughout the legal community – a point evident by his continued inclusion in the prestigious list of Texas Super Lawyers.

Published annually by Super Lawyers Magazine, the Super Lawyers list is designed to recognize the legal industry's most trusted, battle-tested attorneys. In order to make the final list – a distinction earned by no more than 5% of all lawyers in the state in active practice– attorneys must pass Super Lawyers' proprietary selection process, which consists of:

Peer nominations and endorsements;

Peer-review evaluations from fellow leading lawyers;

Independent editorial staff research; and

Ethics and professionalism evaluation.

Camp's latest selection to Super Lawyers speaks volumes about his proven abilities helping workers, men, women, and families protect their rights in legal battles against some of the nation's largest and most powerful corporations and insurance companies.

A superior legal strategist, Camp has been named to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2016, and has been selected to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, reserved for top up-and-coming attorneys under 40, on six separate occasions in previous editions.

Over his years in practice, Camp has procured a number of multi-million dollar results for clients. He was part of the legal teams which obtained the first successful premises liability verdict in an asbestos case in the history of Texas, tried the state's only individual plaintiffs' cigarette case to go to trial, successfully represented thousands of claimants who suffered heart injuries after using the Fen-Phen, and served as co-lead national counsel for injured diabetes patients in the In re: Seroquel Products Liability Litigation.

K. Camp Bailey is a Founding Partner at Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, where he manages the firm's docket and various projects. Recognized by Super Lawyers for a decade, Camp has also been named to the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers and recognized by other groups and associations for his work in class actions and mass torts, asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation, and other civil injury matters. Visit www.bchlaw.com.

