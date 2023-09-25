Texas Vein and Wellness Institute Achieves Accreditation for Peripheral Arterial Intervention & Deep Venous from Intersocietal Accreditation Commission

Texas Vein & Wellness Institute Earns Accreditation for Exceptional Vascular Care

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Vein & Wellness Institute (TXVWI), a leading provider of vein and vascular care in the Houston area, is proud to announce its recent accreditation for Peripheral Arterial Interventions and Deep Venous by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). TXVWI is the only facility in Houston to have achieved this prestigious accreditation, underscoring TXVWI's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, safety and excellence.

The IAC Accreditations for Peripheral Arterial Interventions and Deep Venous are recognized as the benchmark for facilities in the field of vein and vascular care. Achieving accreditation in both these areas reflects TXVWI's dedication to excellence in healthcare.

Accreditation signifies that TXVWI has met rigorous criteria for quality, safety, and expertise in performing these procedures. This accreditation is not only a testament to the exceptional care provided by TXVWI but also a mark of trust and confidence for patients seeking treatment for vein and vascular issues.

Dr. Rao emphasized the significance of this accreditation for both the institute and its patients:

"IAC accreditation is a vital milestone for TXVWI as we continue to progress in the vein and vascular space. In today's society, where there is increasing concern about the abuse of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) treatments, it's more important now than ever to distinguish facilities that are able to carry out these procedures and properly care for these patients." – Dr. Srinivas "Vasu" Rao, Founder & Medical Director

Dr. Rao's statement highlights the growing demand for rigorous accreditation processes in specialized medical fields, like vein and vascular care. Accreditation serves as a robust mechanism to uphold the highest benchmarks of quality, safety, and ethical standards among healthcare facilities and professionals. In today's era of abundant healthcare options, TXVWI's commitment to accreditation not only instills confidence, but also assures patients that their well-being is in capable and trustworthy hands.

TXVWI's new accreditation shows unwavering dedication to patient-centric care and ethical practice. Beyond delivering cutting-edge treatments, the practice operates with unwavering integrity and accountability, solidifying its status as a dependable healthcare provider while concurrently preserving the integrity of vein and vascular care. Ultimately, this benefits patients and the broader healthcare community.

TXVWI's commitment to accreditation is a reflection of its broader mission – to deliver treatments that improve the quality of life for its patients, ensuring they can "live the life they want." It is a commitment to excellence, transparency, and patient well-being that defines the core values of TXVWI and underscores its role as a leader in the vein and vascular industry.

TXVWI's unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care has consistently earned praise and accolades from our valued patients. The heartfelt testimonial from Pamela S. on August 24, 2023, serves as a resounding affirmation of our dedication to delivering the highest standard of care and patient satisfaction.

"Their staff are very friendly and helpful. They answer all of your questions and make you feel comfortable about your procedures. My rating is 5 Star." – Pamela S.

Pamela S.'s glowing review emphasis several critical aspects of TXVWI's patient-centric approach:

Friendly and Supportive Staff: Pamela highlights the exceptional demeanor of our staff, emphasizing their friendliness and helpfulness. This is a testament to our team's genuine concern for every patient's well-being, creating a warm and welcoming environment from the moment they walk through our doors.

Pamela highlights the exceptional demeanor of our staff, emphasizing their friendliness and helpfulness. This is a testament to our team's genuine concern for every patient's well-being, creating a warm and welcoming environment from the moment they walk through our doors. Patient-Centered Communication: Pamela mentions that our staff answers all questions, demonstrating our commitment to open communication. We prioritize addressing patient concerns, ensuring they are well-informed and comfortable throughout their entire treatment journey.

Pamela mentions that our staff answers all questions, demonstrating our commitment to open communication. We prioritize addressing patient concerns, ensuring they are well-informed and comfortable throughout their entire treatment journey. Comfort and Confidence: The acknowledgment that our staff makes patients feel comfortable about their procedures is of paramount importance.

The acknowledgment that our staff makes patients feel comfortable about their procedures is of paramount importance. Five-Star Rating: The ultimate endorsement in Pamela S.'s testimonial is her five-star rating. This rating is a clear reflection of the exceptional quality of care and service provided by TXVWI.

IAC Accreditation benefits for patients:

Assurance of Quality: IAC accreditation assures patients that the healthcare facility meets stringent standards for quality, safety, and ethical practice, instilling confidence in the care they will receive.

IAC accreditation assures patients that the healthcare facility meets stringent standards for quality, safety, and ethical practice, instilling confidence in the care they will receive. Trust in Expertise: Patients can trust that accredited facilities have undergone rigorous evaluation, indicating a high level of expertise and competence in their specialized medical field, such as vein and vascular care.

Patients can trust that accredited facilities have undergone rigorous evaluation, indicating a high level of expertise and competence in their specialized medical field, such as vein and vascular care. Access to Specialized Care: Accreditation often signifies that a facility offers specialized treatments that meet the highest industry standards, ensuring patients have access to cutting-edge procedures and the latest advancements in healthcare.

Texas Vein & Wellness Institute is a premier vein and vascular center founded in 2013. With a team of highly skilled providers boasting over 100+ years of combined experience, TXVWI specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of superficial venous disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep venous issues, and a suite of embolic therapies. TXVWI aims to deliver superior patient outcomes and experiences, serving as a one-stop-shop for the diagnosis and treatment of lower extremity and pelvic issues. For more information about TXVWI, please visit www.txvwi.com

To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews with TXVWI contact LaToya Hurley with Innovating Marketing Group, email [email protected] or at 346-980-9062.

About Texas Vein and Wellness Institute

After practicing medicine in the Houston area for over 20 years, Dr. Rao saw a large void in the healthcare system for patients with vein disease. Treating vein disease can improve a patient's quality of life in many ways such as pain relief, mobility and aesthetics. With his interventional radiology background, Dr. Rao knew he could make an impact on many lives with a noninvasive simple procedure.

In 2013 he started the Institute with the mission to compassionately diagnose and treat vein disease in Houston and the surrounding areas, using only the latest technology and highly experienced and friendly staff.

Press Contact:

LaToya F Hurley

3469809062

SOURCE Texas Vein and Wellness Institute