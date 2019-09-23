Texas Watch to Honor Dallas Trial Lawyer Charla Aldous at 2019 Champions of Justice Luncheon

For her efforts, Aldous has received numerous accolades from the local and legal communities – including Texas Super Lawyers Top 100, D Magazine's "Best Lawyers" in Dallas, and The Best Lawyers in America. Her latest: being named the 2019 honoree for Texas Watch's annual Champions of Justice Luncheon.

Held each year to recognize a single Texas Trial Lawyer whose career and contributions have made remarkable strides in consumer rights and public safety, the Champions of Justice Luncheon will showcase Aldous' passion for advocacy, as well as her proven record of success. That includes not only a career of victories and hundreds of millions of dollars recovered for clients, but also a number of recent high-profile results secured by Aldous and her firm, including:

A $37M verdict against Honda over a poorly designed seat belt system;

verdict secured on behalf of a sexual assault victim; A $25M wrongful death verdict over a fatal drunk driving accident.

As a non-partisan civil advocacy group founded in 1998, Texas Watch thrives today thanks to the efforts of local leaders like Charla Aldous who are as equally committed to ensuring access to justice, corporate accountability, consumer rights, and public safety. As Texas Watch notes:

"Charla champions transparency and accountability in the courtroom. From representing victims of sexual assault to fighting large auto manufacturers who take shortcuts on safety measures, Charla boldly tackles complex cases that matter in the pursuit of justice. She prosecutes big oil companies like Conoco when they cut corners and pollute water sources, negatively affecting communities. She ensures that no one is above the law, no matter how powerful they may seem. Her passion for the law and devotion to her clients merit her the title Champion of Justice."

The 2019 Texas Watch Champions of Justice Luncheon honoring Charla Aldous will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd from 11:30am to 1:00pm at Belo Mansion in Dallas. Tickets are available through the Texas Watch website.

Charla Aldous is Partner of Aldous \ Walker LLP, a Dallas-based Civil Trial Practice that's cultivated national recognition for remarkable results in complex and high-stakes cases. Over the years, Charla and her firm have successfully litigated against some of the nation's largest insurers, and some of the world's most powerful and influential corporations, in matters ranging from product liability and defective products to sexual abuse / assault, medical malpractice, serious injury, and wrongful death. Visit www.aldouslaw.com.

