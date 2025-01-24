Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association Announces Uncork Texas Wines as Title Sponsor for 2025 Annual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association (TWGGA) is proud to announce Uncork Texas Wines as the Title Sponsor of IntertWINEd, TWGGA's 2025 Annual Conference & Trade Show. This strategic partnership continues the conference's commitment to excellence, innovation and fostering collaboration within the Texas wine and grape-growing community.

The conference will be held March 3–4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center in San Marcos, Texas, and will bring together industry professionals and enthusiasts for two days of learning and networking. This year's conference theme, "IntertWINEd," celebrates the interconnectedness that drives the Texas wine industry forward. From grape grower to winemaker, winery to distributor, consumer to advocate and beyond, the industry thrives through collaboration at every stage—from vine to glass.

"IntertWINEd embodies the spirit of the Texas wine industry, where every connection strengthens the whole," Julie Herbort, TWGGA 2025 President and COO of Heath Family Brands, said. "Uncork Texas Wines' support underscores the importance of these connections and aligns seamlessly with the conference's mission."

Uncork Texas Wines, the marketing campaign of the Texas Department of Agriculture's Wine Marketing Program, has been a dedicated sponsor and supporter of the TWGGA Annual Conference & Trade Show for many years. The program plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall conference experience for attendees, exhibitors and industry professionals through its long-term contributions.

"Wine is over a 20-billion-dollar industry in Texas filled with a vibrant community of winemakers, grape growers, and industry enthusiasts," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. "I am thrilled to partner with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association as the Title Sponsor for their 2025 Annual Conference & Trade Show. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience that not only celebrates the rich traditions of Texas wine but also sets the stage for a future of continued success and collaboration."

About TWGGA

The Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association is the state's oldest and largest association primarily focused on betterment of the Texas wine industry. TWGGA's mission is to promote the production and appreciation of premium grapes and fine wines from Texas and to represent a unified state industry with common marketing, governmental, and educational goals.

About Uncork Texas Wines

Uncork Texas Wines is dedicated to championing wineries and grape growers throughout the state, striving to bolster the Texas wine industry while providing valuable wine education to consumers. The program uses marketing initiatives aimed at showcasing the excellence of Texas wines not only within the state but also on a broader scale.

