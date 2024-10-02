Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association Returns to Lubbock for 2024 Grape Camp Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association (TWGGA) returns to Lubbock, Texas, for the 2024 Grape Camp Conference, Oct. 8–9 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.

Focused on Texas grape growers, the annual conference will feature sessions on recent developments in the wine industry, mental health resources for agricultural producers, innovative winemaking techniques and research developments, and strategies for strengthening grower-winemaker relationships. Speakers include:

Miquela Smith , health specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

, health specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Justin Scheiner , associate professor and extension viticulture specialist at Texas A&M University

, associate professor and extension viticulture specialist at Maureen Qualia , senior lecturer of enology at Texas Tech University

, senior lecturer of enology at Michael Cook , viticulture program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

, viticulture program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Erwin Cain , founder of Cicada Ridge Vineyard in Como, Texas

, founder of Cicada Ridge Vineyard in Akhil Reddy , CEO of Reddy Vineyards

The conference will include networking and educational opportunities for those new to and experienced in the industry, including a reception featuring wines from TWGGA's 41st annual Lone Star International Wine Competition and a field excursion at Reddy Vineyards in Brownfield, Texas, offering an overview of vineyard operations led by CEO Akhil Reddy. Attendees can also purchase tickets for the annual wine dinner at Llano Estacado Winery in Lubbock, which will feature a reception and interactive roundtable discussion.

"Because the Texas panhandle produces more than 80 percent of wine grapes grown in Texas, Lubbock is the perfect backdrop for Grape Camp," John Matthews, TWGGA 2024 President and owner of Cassaro Winery and Vineyard in Ovilla, Texas, said. "We hope attendees are able to grow their industry knowledge and their professional network, as well as build their understanding of the Texas wine industry's impact on the state and the broader global wine industry."

Attendees will also be able to visit with industry vendors and service providers during dedicated exhibit breaks throughout the event. Grape Camp exhibitors and sponsors include leading grapevine nurseries, insurance groups, heavy equipment companies and more.

About Grape Camp

A tradition born from post-harvest fireside chats amongst High Plains grape growers, Grape Camp began as a place to reflect on the recent harvest, discuss successes, address challenges, and collaboratively plan for the future. Over the years, it has taken root as a must-attend educational and networking event for new and veteran Texas grape growers and wine industry professionals.

More information about attendee registration is available here, and more information about exhibitor and sponsor registration is available here.

About TWGGA

The Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association is the state's oldest and largest association primarily focused on betterment of the Texas wine industry. TWGGA's mission is to promote the production and appreciation of premium grapes and fine wines from Texas and to represent a unified state industry with common marketing, governmental, and educational goals.

