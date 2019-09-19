Texas Woman's University Partners with Keypath Education to Deliver Two Online Family Nurse Practitioner Programs

DENTON, Texas and CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Woman's University (TWU), one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality nurses, will partner with Keypath Education, a leading online program management provider, to offer two online programs specifically focused on Family Nurse Practitioners (FNP). The online Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Master of Science and the post-master's FNP Certificate will expand TWU's respected, successful and popular on-campus nursing program offerings.

Applications are being accepted now for these programs, with the first cohort term starting January 13, 2020. TWU's curriculum emphasizes patient well-being, skillful management of acute and chronic illness through clinical mastery, and collegial prowess.

"The innovative online learning environment will help students develop advanced clinical skills, health care knowledge, the ability to translate evidence to practice, and clinical procedures to become holistic primary care providers," said Rosalie Mainous, PhD, APRN, FAANP, FAAN, Dean and Professor. "Students will gain a multifaceted perspective focused on the wellness of patients, their families, and their communities, including those in rural areas. We look forward to providing this transformative learning experience to a greater number of students who will serve as primary care providers."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for nurse practitioners is projected to increase by 36% through 2026, substantially higher than the 7% growth average anticipated across all occupations during the same timeframe.

"We are excited to partner with Texas Woman's University on these online nursing offerings," Keypath CEO Steve Fireng said. "Along with our clinical placement network, our combined goal is to make quality education more accessible to students from all over the United States. A specialized nursing degree from Texas Woman's will empower students to create a lasting impact on health care."

About Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman's University is the nation's largest public university primarily for women with more than 15,500 students on its three campuses in Denton, Dallas and Houston and online. Texas Woman's is known for its contributions and leadership in the fields of education, nutrition, business, the arts and sciences, and especially in the nursing and health care professions. The university offers student support, class sizes and campus esthetics more typically found at a private university.

About Keypath Education

Keypath Education is dedicated to creating global access to high-quality online education. Keypath partners with the world's best universities to launch and grow high-quality degree programs. The focus is to keep the brand and academic rigor intact while accelerating the growth and quality of the university program portfolio. The company has offices and partners in the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Australia.

Media Contacts:

LeeAnn Sherman

Keypath Education

Marketing Communications & Operations Manager

leeann.sherman@keypathedu.com

Matt Flores

Texas Woman's University

Assistant Vice President, University Communications

mattflores@twu.edu

940-898-3456

SOURCE Keypath Education

Related Links

https://keypathedu.com

