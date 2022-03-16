TexasMed Launches the First Medical Coworking Solution in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare practitioners (doctors, aestheticians, physical therapists, etc.) looking to rent furnished medical office space with no lease commitments now have the solution with TexasMed.

"This is the easiest and most cost-effective way to start a new practice, expand to a new location, or work part-time"

TexasMed

TexasMed is the ideal place to rent space for any medical practice. With their no-lease option, healthcare providers can enjoy all the benefits of having an office without any of the hassle! Furthermore, because they don't charge any up-front costs, there's never any risk when starting out with TexaMed. They provide basic medical supplies and office equipment, as well as a receptionist onsite ready to greet patients.

The benefits of this new idea and utilizing shared medical office space for rent will change the medical office industry as we know it, and here's why:

DAILY MEDICAL OFFICE RENTALS - NO LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS

Members can utilize exam rooms on an ad-hoc, part-time, or full-time basis and have the flexibility to scale up or down. Medical providers can utilize the shared space to start a new practice, work part-time, or explore a new location risk-free.

FULLY-FURNISHED MEDICAL SUITES

Traditional medical offices typically require initial build-outs, which could cost up to $100,000. TexasMed provides a class a, fully-furnished medical facility that is move-in ready. There are no upfront costs or membership fees. This is a risk-free opportunity to start a new practice with no capital investment!

ALL-INCLUSIVE SERVICES

TexasMed provides fully-furnished private exam rooms, staff work stations, an on-site receptionist, daily cleanings, on-site storage lockers, basic medical supplies, and office support. TexasMed takes care of the space so medical providers can focus on their practice!

LOW-HOURLY RATE

TexasMed offers an all-inclusive rate for as low as $25 / hr. Pricing packages vary based on how often practitioners use the facility.

For more information, please visit www.txmdhealth.com and take advantage of the TexasMed free trial (no credit card required). Text, call or email to learn more – same day response guaranteed.

About TexasMed:

TexasMed is the first medical coworking space in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and can best be described as "WeWork for Doctors". TexasMed is not just any co-working facility; they specialize in doctors' offices. Their focus on both function and aesthetics sets them apart from others by providing an environment tailored specifically for healthcare needs. With TexasMed's flexible model, physicians can choose to work as much or little as they want while having access to all-inclusive on-site amenities. TexasMed has created the perfect solution for medical providers.

1400 N. Coit Road #302

McKinney, Texas 75071

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (469) 240-9911

Website: www.txmdhealth.com

SOURCE TexasMed