Texas's Largest Black Owned Real Estate Brokerage Takes Industry by Storm

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Homes and Properties LLC, was established in December of 2018, in Houston, Texas, by Mr. Derek Boles, M. Ed. After spending 10 years as a public-school educator, Mr. Boles transitioned from preparing students for the future to educating adults as a real estate broker. Mr. Boles prides himself in being able to now serve the society that once served him. Per Mr. Boles, "Here at Legacy, our clients are our family, our agents are our family and our community is our family." The company features a diverse sales team, including those of various ages, ethnicities, and experience levels.

Pictured: A large portion of the Legacy Homes & Properties team of agents built and managed by Mr. Derek Boles. With now over 100 agents in the state, it is said that Legacy Homes & Properties is the largest black owned real estate brokerage in the state of Texas. "Team work makes the dream work and dreams don't work unless you do", as stated by Mr. Boles, is his daily mantra and how he has successfully driven this company to its status as one of the best to work with in the industry.

Legacy Homes and Properties initially launched with 15 sales agents and affiliated business professionals. Since its origination the brokerage has grown considerably. Currently the brokerage is operating with over 100 licensed agents. Due to the rapid expansion of the company, it has garnered the title of the largest Black owned real estate brokerage in the state of Texas. The brokerage consists of 5 locations across the state of Texas (Humble, Pearland, Downtown Houston, North Shore, and Dallas). Locations for future office expansions include San Antonio, Austin, Sugarland, Cypress, and Killeen. In 2019 the company yielded about 29 million in sales volume, increasing by 100% in 2020 to about 60 million in sales volume. Such a profound increase in sales volume in the midst of a nationwide pandemic is a commendable feat.

Legacy Homes and Properties aims to provide quality customer service to all clients in its charge. Additionally, the company prides itself in its continuous pursuit to contribute to and enrich the neighborhoods it serves. The brokerage has implemented the following initiatives to help with this cause: homebuyer workshops, financial literacy classes, educational career fairs, honor roll giveaways, educator support initiatives, little league team sponsorships and holiday toy drives.

About Legacy Homes and Properties LLC: Legacy Homes and Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage focused on making its clients' transactions as smooth as possible by giving them the individualized attention and support they deserve. For more information visit www.legacyhomesandproperties.net or contact Derek Boles at (281) 787-2391 or [email protected].

