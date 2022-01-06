Texcell North America Marks Expansion by Breaking Ground for New Facility

"Viral clearance and safety testing are an integral part of the development of biologics and gene therapies. This expansion will give us the opportunity to scale up our testing capabilities to meet the rising demand for these life-saving products," said Jeff Schubert, President of Texcell – North America. "As the number of candidate molecules in clinical pipelines continues to grow rapidly, this additional capacity permits us to provide research support to even more clients, with the hallmark devotion and expertise that our technical team has become known for."

The new facility will contain eight new independent client suites, specifically designed to be flexible based on the needs of the project and the client. The suites will be stocked with mobile equipment, such as new ÄKTA™ pure chromatography systems and nanofiltration units, that can be transferred from suite to suite as necessary. At this GLP facility, clients will have the opportunity to execute scaled-down manufacturing models, or have the work transferred to a dedicated viral clearance team.

The facility will be located in Frederick, MD, further cementing Texcell's presence in the region. The location is in the heart of North America's biotech hub and near three different airports, making them readily accessible to clients both along the eastern seaboard of the US and around the world.

About Texcell

Texcell Group is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) with locations in France, North America, Germany, China, Taiwan, and Japan. For more than 30 years, Texcell has been providing state-of-art services to ensure the biosafety and security of their client's products and processes. Specializing in viral testing, immunoprofiling, viral clearance, cell and gene therapy, viral vaccines, and GMP cell banking, Texcell's employees are dedicated to supporting testing and research that improves the quality of life for individuals around the world. For more information, visit www.texcell.com

