TEXEL launches Modular GreenAI System, first U.S. commercial installations planned for 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEXEL Energy, a global leader in modular green energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of the fully integrated TEXEL GreenAI - Waste-to-AI capacity system. This revolutionary, patented modular energy and data center system can be deployed at locations where waste heat is released, such as landfill, industrial waste, and flare gas emission sites. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the energy consumption for AI is expected to be equivalent to the entire energy consumption of Japan by 2026.

By converting waste heat into clean energy, the TEXEL GreenAI system provides 'True Green AI'—an environmentally-friendly technology that generates reliable, continuous power without increasing greenhouse gas emissions or negatively impacting biodiversity.

First commercial system set for the U.S. in 2025

TEXEL is preparing to install its first commercial integrated GreenAI thermal waste-to-AI system in the U.S. during the first half of 2025. This installation marks a pivotal moment for the company, advancing its role in the global AI and energy markets by providing a scalable and sustainable solution.

"TEXEL GreenAI's patented technology enables the efficient conversion of waste heat into clean energy and AI processing power. This is not only essential for minimizing environmental impact but also for supporting the rapidly growing AI market with green, constant and reliable energy. With enough waste heat globally to power over 100% of the AI server capacity demanded, TEXEL is leading the way in this critical energy transition. This technology also aligns with our broader ambition to industrialize and scale our Energy Storage solutions," says Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL and energy storage expert advisor to the EU Energy Commission.

Continuous and secure energy key for Green AI

The TEXEL GreenAI system enables the continuous and secure production of energy 24/7, which is crucial for AI operations. By utilizing this patented technology, TEXEL is at the forefront of delivering True Green AI, a solution that efficiently supports AI infrastructure without contributing to carbon emissions or environmental degradation.

True Green AI Available

The demand for Green AI is enormous, yet the supply of True Green energy solutions remains severely limited. As TEXEL brings this patented technology to a broader market, it raises the question of how genuinely 'green' current AI companies truly are, now that scalable, sustainable energy is becoming available. After all, nuclear power is still not a renewable or sustainable solution and cannot be classified as green.

About waste energy and AI

AI servers and data centers are among the fastest-growing energy consumers globally. In the near future, they are expected to account for a significant portion of the world's energy production. To power an AI server, constant, reliable energy is required 24/7, something that intermittent sources like solar and wind energy cannot provide on their own.

Currently, 60% of global energy production is wasted, with only 30-40% efficiently converted into electricity. In addition, about 150 billion cubic meters of gas is flared each year, contributing to this wastage. By harnessing this waste energy, often in the form of heat or thermal energy, and convert it into electricity, it could be sufficient to support the growing AI server capacity for decades to come.

