Texpak Offers Environmentally-Friendly Ecotach™ Fasteners to Address Sustainability Needs

Biodegradable (bio-PP) Fasteners



The bio-PP Fastener is made of a proprietary blend of polypropylene material specifically designed to biodegrade in less than a year once it is on soil, without leaving behind any harmful substances. The technology used results in no microplastics so that when a fastener degrades all that is left is carbon dioxide, water and microbes (biomass).

Recycled (rPET) Fasteners



These fasteners are made of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) and carry a "Recycled" logo molded into the paddle. Recycled (rPET) Fasteners contain at least 90% post-consumer waste (PCW) plastic from recycled bottles (rPET).The environmental benefits created by using these fasteners are substantial.

Recycled (rPA) Fasteners



These fasteners are made of recycled polyamide (rPA). The environmental benefit created by using at least 74% "post-consumer" waste from recycled carpets is significant.



