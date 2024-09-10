TexPower EV Technologies Inc. Announces Addition of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) in Collaboration with Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co.

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TexPower EV Technologies Inc., a fast-growing company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode development, is excited to announce the addition of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode active material to our portfolio of chemistries.

LFP manufacturing will be covered with a license of process technology developed and proposed to TexPower by Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. (Tinci). This collaboration will allow rapid scale-up of proven LFP materials with performance and quality guaranteed by Tinci.

"We are pleased to collaborate with TexPower as they would develop our licensed LFP technology for the North American market. We feel good to work with a dynamic partner to bring our existing LFP technology to the rapidly evolving market," said Litao Shi, CTO for Tinci.

This new material will be manufactured by TexPower in Houston, TX where TexPower has a 15 ton/year pilot line currently operating. This site is being evaluated for up to 20 GWh of cathode production by 2027 with production beginning in 2026. The material will be compliant with the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Samples of the material are available for lab or manufacturing scale evaluation.

"We continue to help expand U.S. manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries by offering high performing, cost competitive cathode chemistries for various applications. Our goal is to become one of the leading suppliers of US made cathodes by 2030," said Wangda Li, CTO for TexPower.

About TexPower EV Technologies Inc.

TexPower spun out of the University of Texas at Austin and established its headquarters in Houston, TX in 2020, continuing the disruptive innovations led by Profs. John B. Goodenough and Arumugam Manthiram on lithium-ion batteries. We aim to deploy cobalt-free, high-performing, cost-competitive cathode materials in lithium-based batteries used across North America and beyond. Our patented cobalt-free Nickel Manganese Aluminum (NMA) cathodes have up to 15% greater energy than mainstream NCM/NCA cathodes. Our manufacturing site in Houston, TX focuses on development, optimization and production of IRA compliant cathode active materials for a fast-growing North American market.

About Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. (Tinci).

Tinci was founded in 2000 and has two major business sectors: lithium-ion battery materials, and personal care and specialty chemicals. Since 2015, the sales volume of lithium-ion battery electrolyte from Tinci has been leading globally, with a market share of 36% and a production volume over 390,000 tons in 2023. Tinci has developed core electrolyte raw materials and additives such as liquid lithium hexafluorophosphate, LiFSI, VC, DTD, and lithium difluorophosphate. The company has also developed cathode and precursor materials, cathode and anode binders, glue products for lithium batteries, and battery material recycling business. In 2020, Tinci launched its international expansion and established subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, Morocco and Singapore, as well as a laboratory in South Korea, to accelerate its global expansion strategy. Tinci is committed to building an advanced "green chemistry, circular economy, intelligent manufacturing" manufacturing and technology center, and the mission of "green chemistry to achieve a low-carbon and beautiful life".

