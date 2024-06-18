Text Analytics Market size is set to grow by USD 18.08 billion from 2024-2028, popularity of soa among end-users to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global text analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.58% during the forecast period. popularity of soa among end-users is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of advanced text analytical tools However, system integration and interoperability issues poses a challenge.Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations SL, Forsta AS, Infegy, InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Luminoso Technologies Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global text analytics market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations SL, Forsta AS, Infegy, InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Luminoso Technologies Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Text analytics is a valuable tool for businesses seeking to make data-driven decisions. Advanced text analytics, in particular, enables companies to gain insights into consumer behaviors and optimize marketing strategies. Predictive analytics, a type of text analytics, uses advanced mathematics and statistical tools to forecast future scenarios. This technology is increasingly adopted by organizations to manage projects, plan business strategies, and mitigate errors in manual calculations. The global text analytics market is expected to grow due to the availability of large data volumes from technologies like robotic process automation and the IoT.

The Text Analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for gaining insights from unstructured data. Key technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving trends in this sector. Companies are utilizing text analytics to improve customer service, enhance marketing strategies, and optimize business operations. Sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and entity extraction are popular applications. Cloud-based solutions and customizable platforms are also gaining traction. The future of text analytics lies in real-time analysis, multilingual support, and integration with other data sources.

Market Challenges

The text analytics market is experiencing growth in sectors like telecommunication, BFSI, retail, and media and entertainment. However, organizations encounter challenges integrating text analytics solutions with their existing IT infrastructure. Vendors must offer unified IT solutions to prevent technical glitches and additional costs. System integration and interoperability issues arise during IT updates or mergers, which can discourage adoption. Customized solutions are often cost-prohibitive, limiting market growth. Organizations must ensure text analytics solutions are compatible with their systems before implementation.

The Text Analytics market faces several challenges in effectively extracting valuable insights from large volumes of data. One challenge is the complexity of unstructured data, such as social media postsings and customer reviews. Another challenge is the need for real-time analysis to keep up with the fast-paced business environment. Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy is a major concern. Furthermore, the lack of standardization in data formats and the need for interoperability between different systems can hinder the adoption of Text Analytics. Lastly, the high cost of implementing and maintaining Text Analytics solutions can be a barrier for small and medium-sized businesses.

Segment Overview

This text analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Cloud

1.2 On-premises Component 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cloud- The Text Analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among businesses. Cloud-based text analytics software and services, offered by vendors like Microsoft, SAP, SAS Institute, IBM, Lexalytics, and Open Text, provide cost savings, ease of deployment, and faster ROI for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Solutions like Lexalytics' Semantria API offer remote access, data backup, and customized Natural Language Processing (NLP) services. Integrations with cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), further streamline analytical tasks and improve business outcomes.

Research Analysis

The Text Analytics Market encompasses cloud-based applications that leverage predictive analytics for fraud and risk management in various sectors. Business intelligence tools employ machine learning algorithms to identify patterns in structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, including social media and unstructured text data. These insights enable informed business decisions and aid in cybercrime prevention. The market caters to numerous industries, such as banking, insurance, finance, and legal services, by providing software and services components for compliance monitoring and customer sentiment analysis. Fraud detection cases are effectively managed through advanced text analytics solutions, ensuring robust security and regulatory adherence.

Market Research Overview

The Text Analytics Market encompasses the usage and analysis of natural language data to derive valuable insights. This field leverages various techniques such as sentiment analysis, text mining, and speech recognition. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing volume of digital data and the need for effective data management. Businesses across industries are adopting text analytics to gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making processes. The technology finds applications in sectors like healthcare, finance, and customer service. The future of text analytics lies in the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more accurate and actionable insights.

