Text Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.82% from 2022 to 2027 | Alphabet Inc. Averbis GmbH Bitext Innovations SL Forsta AS Infegy InMoment Inc. and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The text analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,755.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alphabet Inc. Averbis GmbH Bitext Innovations SL Forsta AS Infegy InMoment Inc. International Business Machines Corp. KNIME AG Luminoso Technologies Inc. MeaningCloud LLC Megaputer Intelligence Inc. Micro Focus International Plc Microsoft Corp. NICE Ltd. Open Text Corp. Oracle Corp. Qualtrics International Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. TIBCO Software Inc., among others.- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Text Analytics Market

Text Analytics Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc. Averbis GmbH Bitext Innovations SL Forsta AS Infegy InMoment Inc. International Business Machines Corp. KNIME AG Luminoso Technologies Inc. MeaningCloud LLC Megaputer Intelligence Inc. Micro Focus International Plc Microsoft Corp. NICE Ltd. Open Text Corp. Oracle Corp. Qualtrics International Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. TIBCO Software Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc. Averbis GmbH Bitext Innovations SL Forsta AS Infegy InMoment Inc. International Business Machines Corp. KNIME AG Luminoso Technologies Inc. MeaningCloud LLC Megaputer Intelligence Inc. Micro Focus International Plc Microsoft Corp. NICE Ltd. Open Text Corp. Oracle Corp. Qualtrics International Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. TIBCO Software Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Component (Software and Services), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Major Drivers - The increasing need to enhance business efficiency drives the text analytics market growth. There is an increasing expansion of several businesses, and new players are also entering the market due to the rise in the number of connected devices in end-user industries. As a result of this intense competition between several players in the market, the demand for results and profits will increase as well. Hence, it is essential for these businesses to connect better with the end-users without location barriers, optimizing costs, delivering better services, and thereby increasing revenues. Hence there is wide adoption of text analytics solutions across organizations for several CRM requirements, including customer interfacing processes, behind-the-scene sales, marketing and service operational processes, data management processes, and customer journey process services. Thus such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The evolution of programmatic advertisement is a primary trend in the text analytics market.

Key challenges - The lack of a skilled workforce for developing text analytics algorithms can pose a significant challenge to the text analytics market growth.

The text analytics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Text Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the text analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the text analytics market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the text analytics market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of text analytics market vendors

The IT professional services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 461.56 billion.

The data monetization market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.81 million.

Text Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,755.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations SL, Forsta AS, Infegy, InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Luminoso Technologies Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics International Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

