Text Request Expands Platform Features to Meet Customer Demand
Nov 05, 2019, 08:00 ET
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, a software platform that allows consumers and businesses to engage one another via text message, has recently updated its suite of features to meet customer demand.
Text Request was founded in 2014 and has grown exponentially in its five-year history. The company now serves more than 1,500 business customers in the United States and Canada and recently announced that it doubled revenue and tripled the headcount of its headquarters team in Chattanooga, Tenn. — and all of these milestones were achieved without outside funding.
"To continue securing these wins, we know that we have to continue to innovate," said Rob Reagan, Co-Founder and CTO of Text Request. "We are always talking to our customers and working to add new value to them."
Some of the features recently added to the Text Request platform include:
- Multi-language support for SMS Chat (starting with French for customers in Quebec, Canada)
- Google Analytics integration
- Ability to deploy SMS Chat onto websites through Google Tag Manager (no coding required)
- Reporting for inbound leads generated from Text Request's SMS Chat widget, including who reached out, their phone number, the URL the customer was on when they initiated the chat, and their message
- A new API for SMS Chat that allows integrations with customer relationship management tools, such as HubSpot, Zoho, and Salesforce
"Statistics show that overwhelmingly, people prefer to communicate with businesses via text," Reagan said. "This trend is only going to grow, and we're continuing to innovate to remain the most comprehensive business texting platform on the market."
Those wishing to try Text Request can learn more at https://www.textrequest.com. The company offers free demos, no contracts, and a 30-day money back guarantee.
SOURCE Text Request
Share this article