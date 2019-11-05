Text Request Expands Platform Features to Meet Customer Demand

"To continue securing these wins, we know that we have to continue to innovate," said Rob Reagan, Co-Founder and CTO of Text Request. "We are always talking to our customers and working to add new value to them."

Some of the features recently added to the Text Request platform include:

Multi-language support for SMS Chat (starting with French for customers in Quebec, Canada )

) Google Analytics integration

Ability to deploy SMS Chat onto websites through Google Tag Manager (no coding required)

Reporting for inbound leads generated from Text Request's SMS Chat widget, including who reached out, their phone number, the URL the customer was on when they initiated the chat, and their message

A new API for SMS Chat that allows integrations with customer relationship management tools, such as HubSpot, Zoho, and Salesforce

" Statistics show that overwhelmingly, people prefer to communicate with businesses via text," Reagan said. "This trend is only going to grow, and we're continuing to innovate to remain the most comprehensive business texting platform on the market."

Those wishing to try Text Request can learn more at https://www.textrequest.com . The company offers free demos, no contracts, and a 30-day money back guarantee.

