Text Request Launches New Batch of Integrations, Significant Upgrades to Google Chrome Extension & Mobile Apps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement, announced today three new integrations, as well as major upgrades to the SaaS tool's mobile apps and Google Chrome extension.

This batch of updates to Text Request's growing list of features and integrations follows a May 2021 announcement in which Text Request added seven integrations for a wide range of customer relationship management systems.

"As businesses experience the immediate and tangible benefits of text messaging, they're looking for ways to integrate texting into every aspect of their marketing and customer care strategies," says Brian Elrod, CEO of Text Request. "When we can do the legwork to make the user experience more seamless for all parties, everyone wins. That's why we've adopted a very proactive stance to provide an ever-growing list of integrations for our customers to use."

New Feature Specifics

Updates to Text Request's iOS and Android mobile apps and Google Chrome extension expand the user experience by enabling customers to access essentially any feature from either platform. Historically, users could send and receive texts in the Chrome extension and mobile apps, but they can now complete numerous tasks — text from a business number, respond to inbound messages, send mass messages, and more — from any location on any device.

Details for the three new integrations are provided below.

SharpSpring is an automation tool that houses a wide range of marketing tactics — email marketing, sales lead tracking, social media management, and more — inside one platform. The new Text Request integration allows SharpSpring users to:

Sync SharpSpring contact lists to Text Request groups to send promotions and updates



Add SMS triggers into Visual Workflows



Manage multiple Text Request dashboards in the same SharpSpring account

Shift4Shop is an ecommerce website development and inventory management platform. This new integration allows Text Request customers using Shift4Shop to send order shipping notifications via SMS.

Create and send SMS invoices for payment



Sync Square contact lists to Text Request groups for marketing and updates

"As work becomes increasingly flexible and people have more autonomy over where and how they do their jobs, they're looking for their tools to be as adaptable as their schedules," Elrod said. "These new features not only enable enhanced flexibility, but also foster team collaboration even when operating outside of a traditional office environment."

To learn more about Text Request, visit https://www.textrequest.com

