Text Request Picks Up Two 2020 TechX Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, a Chattanooga-built software platform that allows consumers and businesses to engage one another via text message, was named Tech Company of the Year while co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rob Reagan, was named Technology Leader of the Year during the 2020 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards, presented by the Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech).

"Being named Technology Leader of the Year while being surrounded by incredible tech peers in a city that prides itself on innovation is an incredible honor," said Rob Reagan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Text Request. "Also, the fact that the entire Text Request organization was recognized as the Tech Company of the Year tells you how much of an emphasis we place on fostering a team culture that delivers wins for our clients across North America."

The TechX Awards ceremony took place virtually on Thursday, September 10. They are a ChaTech program aimed at recognizing regional companies and area leaders that have created and sustained technology enterprises that foster wide-ranging benefits. Text Request was one of 70 nominees from more than 30 businesses.

"Building a technology business can be a wild ride," said Brian Elrod, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Text Request. "And 2020 has been a year that we've been able to reap the whirlwind of all our hard work. I'm so proud of Rob and the team for these recognitions coming on the heels of Text Request being named a Best Place to Work and a finalist in the global SaaS Awards. It really is special to be a part of this."

