Text Request Releases Chrome Extension, Lets Businesses Text From Email, CRM, More

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, the online texting service for businesses, released a Chrome browser extension earlier this month to let customers send and receive texts through their current business phone numbers while browsing any web page, including their email, CRM, and other online applications.

"The concept is pretty simple," says Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. "Phone calls and emails don't work like they used to, but you can reach anyone almost instantly through text. Our Chrome extension gives businesses an easy integration to fit texting seamlessly into their workflow."

Text Request is a software-as-a-service product. Customers sign up to text using their current business numbers, and get an online dashboard to manage texts professionally, which they can login to from any device. Features include a shared dashboard for multiple users, message templates, keywords, group messaging, permanent records of messages, picture messaging, and more.

"We've been working with service companies to set appointments," continues Elrod, "staffing agencies to fill positions, credit unions to fill applications, and lots of others. But our Chrome extension makes it easy for any business to start texting with their customers.

"There's no heavy lifting. It just takes one click to install. You can send and receive texts, get notified of new messages, and still use our other features without ever leaving your CRM, email, ATS, or other tools you use. You can also click on a phone number on any web page to text it from the extension."

Business text messaging has gained a lot of traction over the last few years as consumers' preferences have changed. Smartphone usage is at an all-time high, and Twilio, Inc. recently reported that eighty-nine per cent of consumers want to message with businesses.

"Businesses have a lot going on. Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for them to connect with the right people quickly and consistently. And it's working."

Those wishing to try Text Request can learn more at https://www.textrequest.com. The company offers free demos, no contracts, and a 30-day money back guarantee. To learn more about Text Request's Chrome extension, visit https://www.textrequest.com/queuniversity/chrome-extension.

