Text-to-Speech Market Size to Grow by USD 3.14 Billion| The emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality to boost market growth| Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Mar 04, 2022, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The text-to-speech market size is expected to increase by USD 3.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.81%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality.

The text-to-speech market is segmented by end-user (automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, finance, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The text-to-speech market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acapela Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Cepstral, CereProc Ltd., HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Innoetics, International Business Machines Corp., iSpeech Inc., LumenVox LLC, and Microsoft Corp. among others.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The text-to-speech market covers the following areas:

Text-to-Speech Market Sizing
Text-to-Speech Market Sizing Forecast
Text-to-Speech Market Sizing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Acapela Group SA
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Cepstral
  • CereProc Ltd.
  • HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd.
  • Innoetics
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • iSpeech Inc.
  • LumenVox LLC
  • Microsoft Corp002E

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The introduction of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the text-to-speech market. The market for handheld text-to-speech translation devices has grown in line with the growth of international travel and trade, generating significant attention from travelers. Using sophisticated resources such as desktop servers and laptop computers, tremendous effort has been put in to establish dependable and appropriate translations between texts. The server handles the complete text-to-speech translation process. As a result of the need for technological advancements, the global text-to-speech market will expand.

However, the varied internet cost and coverage globally will be a major challenge for the text-to-speech market during the forecast period.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the text-to-speech market. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.  

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Related Reports:

Machine Learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Text-to-Speech Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acapela Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Cepstral, CereProc Ltd., HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Innoetics, International Business Machines Corp., iSpeech Inc., LumenVox LLC, and Microsoft Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                        

2. Market Landscape                          

              2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                             Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

              2.2 Value Chain Analysis         

                             Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Systems Software

                             2.2.1 Input

                                           2.2.1.1 Developers

                             2.2.2 Software development

                                           2.2.2.1 IP licensing

                                           2.2.2.2 Product research

                                           2.2.2.3 Product management

                                           2.2.2.4 Product development

                                           2.2.2.5 Production and packaging

                             2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

                                           2.2.3.1 Marketing and release

                                           2.2.3.2 Implementation

                             2.2.4   post-sales services

                                           2.2.4.1 Training and certification

                                           2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support

                             2.2.5 Market innovation

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 05:  Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2020 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                             3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                             3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                             Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million $)

                             Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user            

  5.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by End-user  

                             Exhibit 16:  Comparison by End-user

  5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                             Exhibit 17:   Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 18:   Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

   5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                             Exhibit 19:  Healthcare- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 20:  Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                             Exhibit 21:  Consumer electronics\ - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 22:  Consumer electronics\ - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.6 Finance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                             Exhibit 23:  Finance- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 24:  Finance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.7 Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                             Exhibit 25:  Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 26:  Other sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.8 Market opportunity by Software  

                             Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by Software

6. Customer landscape                       

                             Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

                             Exhibit 28:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                   

              7.1 Geographic segmentation

                             Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

              7.2 Geographic comparison  

                             Exhibit 30:  Geographic comparison

              7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                             Exhibit 31:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 32:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                             Exhibit 33:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 34:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025            

                             Exhibit 35:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 36:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                             Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 38:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                             Exhibit 39:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

                             Exhibit 40:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.8 Key leading countries       

                             Exhibit 41:  Key leading countries

              7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                             Exhibit 42:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market drivers     

                             8.1.1   Emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality

                             8.1.2   Information and communications technology (ICT) penetration in the education sector

                             8.1.3   Numerous benefits for content creator

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1   Varied Internet cost and coverage globally

                             8.2.2   Limitations of text-to-speech technology

                             8.2.3   Competition from free sources of text-to-speech software

                             Exhibit 43:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1   Cloud-based text-to-speech service

                             8.3.2   Surge in speech analytics

                             8.3.3   AI applications in text-to-speech software

9. Vendor Landscape                          

              9.1 Landscape            

                             Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

              9.2 Landscape disruption       

                             Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

              9.3 Competitive Scenario       

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors Covered            

                             Exhibit 47: Vendor Landscape

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

              10.3 Acapela Group SA           

                             Exhibit 49:  Acapela Group SA - Overview

                             Exhibit 50:  Acapela Group SA - Product and service

                             Exhibit 51:  Acapela Group SA - Key news

                             Exhibit 52:  Acapela Group SA - Key offerings

              10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

                             Exhibit 53:  Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 54:  Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 55:  Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 56:  Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

              10.5 Cepstral

                             Exhibit 57:  Cepstral - Overview

                             Exhibit 58:  Cepstral - Product and service

                             Exhibit 59:  Cepstral - Key offerings

              10.6 CereProc Ltd.     

                             Exhibit 60:  CereProc Ltd.  - Overview

                             Exhibit 61:  CereProc Ltd.  - Product and service

                             Exhibit 62:  CereProc Ltd.  - Key offerings

              10.7 HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd.  

                             Exhibit 63:  HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 64:  HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 65:  HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

              10.8 Innoetics            

                             Exhibit 66:  Innoetics - Overview

                             Exhibit 67:  Innoetics - Product and service

                             Exhibit 68:  Innoetics - Key offerings

              10.9 International Business Machines Corp.   

                             Exhibit 69:  International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

                             Exhibit 70:  International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 71:  International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 72:  International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

              10.10 iSpeech Inc.     

                             Exhibit 73:  iSpeech Inc.  - Overview

                             Exhibit 74:  iSpeech Inc.  - Product and service

                             Exhibit 75:  iSpeech Inc.  - Key offerings

              10.11 LumenVox LLC 

                             Exhibit 76:  LumenVox LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 77:  LumenVox LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 78:  LumenVox LLC - Key offerings

              10.12 Microsoft Corp.             

                             Exhibit 79:  Microsoft Corp. - Overview

                             Exhibit 80:  Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 81:  Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 82:  Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objectives

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 86: Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Solar Power Market In India to Grow by USD 240.42 billion |...

Airborne SATCOM Market to Grow by USD 1.32 bn | Increasing Air...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics