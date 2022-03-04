Text-to-Speech Market Size to Grow by USD 3.14 Billion| The emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality to boost market growth| Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality.

The text-to-speech market is segmented by end-user (automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, finance, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The text-to-speech market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acapela Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Cepstral, CereProc Ltd., HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Innoetics, International Business Machines Corp., iSpeech Inc., LumenVox LLC, and Microsoft Corp. among others.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The text-to-speech market covers the following areas:

Text-to-Speech Market Sizing

Text-to-Speech Market Sizing Forecast

Text-to-Speech Market Sizing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acapela Group SA

Amazon.com Inc.

Cepstral

CereProc Ltd.

HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd.

Innoetics

International Business Machines Corp.

iSpeech Inc.

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft Corp002E

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The introduction of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the text-to-speech market. The market for handheld text-to-speech translation devices has grown in line with the growth of international travel and trade, generating significant attention from travelers. Using sophisticated resources such as desktop servers and laptop computers, tremendous effort has been put in to establish dependable and appropriate translations between texts. The server handles the complete text-to-speech translation process. As a result of the need for technological advancements, the global text-to-speech market will expand.

However, the varied internet cost and coverage globally will be a major challenge for the text-to-speech market during the forecast period.

Text-to-Speech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acapela Group SA, Amazon.com Inc., Cepstral, CereProc Ltd., HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Innoetics, International Business Machines Corp., iSpeech Inc., LumenVox LLC, and Microsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems Software

2.2.1 Input

2.2.1.1 Developers

2.2.2 Software development

2.2.2.1 IP licensing

2.2.2.2 Product research

2.2.2.3 Product management

2.2.2.4 Product development

2.2.2.5 Production and packaging

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.3.1 Marketing and release

2.2.3.2 Implementation

2.2.4 post-sales services

2.2.4.1 Training and certification

2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support

2.2.5 Market innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million $)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Consumer electronics\ - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Consumer electronics\ - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Finance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Finance- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Finance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Other sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Software

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Software

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality

8.1.2 Information and communications technology (ICT) penetration in the education sector

8.1.3 Numerous benefits for content creator

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Varied Internet cost and coverage globally

8.2.2 Limitations of text-to-speech technology

8.2.3 Competition from free sources of text-to-speech software

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Cloud-based text-to-speech service

8.3.2 Surge in speech analytics

8.3.3 AI applications in text-to-speech software

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 47: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acapela Group SA

Exhibit 49: Acapela Group SA - Overview

Exhibit 50: Acapela Group SA - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Acapela Group SA - Key news

Exhibit 52: Acapela Group SA - Key offerings

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cepstral

Exhibit 57: Cepstral - Overview

Exhibit 58: Cepstral - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Cepstral - Key offerings

10.6 CereProc Ltd.

Exhibit 60: CereProc Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: CereProc Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: CereProc Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: HKUST IFLYTEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Innoetics

Exhibit 66: Innoetics - Overview

Exhibit 67: Innoetics - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Innoetics - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 iSpeech Inc.

Exhibit 73: iSpeech Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: iSpeech Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: iSpeech Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 LumenVox LLC

Exhibit 76: LumenVox LLC - Overview

Exhibit 77: LumenVox LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 78: LumenVox LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

