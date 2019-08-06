Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:





QTD





Q2 2019



Q1 2019



Q2 2018

Lease rental income (1)

$ 155,110



$ 155,526



$ 149,203

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net

$ 5,404



$ 6,767



$ 11,403

Income from operations

$ 45,918



$ 58,700



$ 52,280

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders

$ 314



$ 17,050



$ 17,506

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders per diluted common share

$ 0.01



$ 0.30



$ 0.30

Adjusted net income (2)

$ 9,006



$ 22,442



$ 17,731

Adjusted net income per diluted common share (2)

$ 0.16



$ 0.39



$ 0.31

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 114,745



$ 118,129



$ 109,140

Average fleet utilization



97.9 %



98.3 %



97.9 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU)



3,601,681





3,410,710





3,354,085

Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period



80.9 %



79.5 %



75.7 %





(1) "Lease rental income" includes both owned and managed fleet lease rental income. See note (a) within the attached Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.



(2) "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are Non-GAAP Measures that are reconciled to GAAP measures in section "Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures" below. Section "Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures" provides certain qualifications and limitations on the use of Non-GAAP Measures.

Lease rental income of $155.1 million for the second quarter, as compared to $155.5 million in the first quarter of 2019;

for the second quarter, as compared to in the first quarter of 2019; Adjusted net income of $9.0 million for the second quarter, or $0.16 per diluted common share, as compared to $22.4 million , or $0.39 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019;

for the second quarter, or per diluted common share, as compared to , or per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019; Adjusted EBITDA of $114.7 million for the second quarter;

for the second quarter; Amended the existing $1.2 billion warehouse facility on July 29, 2019 to reduce pricing by 15 basis points and extend tenor by three years, improving capital structure and financial flexibility;

warehouse facility on to reduce pricing by 15 basis points and extend tenor by three years, improving capital structure and financial flexibility; Utilization averaged 97.9% for the second quarter, as compared to 98.3% for the first quarter of 2019; and

Container investments of approximately $440 million during the second quarter, for a total of $640 million delivered during the first half of the year.

"In the second quarter we maintained stable lease rental income of $155.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $114.7 million. While the overall market remained muted, we proactively helped some valued customers replace portions of their aging fleet with favorably priced new equipment at attractive yields and terms for Textainer. During the first six months of the year, our capex was $640 million as we leveraged these mutually beneficial opportunities in an otherwise slow and mostly unappealing market. Our remaining uncommitted inventory has remained stable for the quarter and is at an appropriate level for the current market conditions," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Ghesquiere continued, "Unfortunately, our adjusted net income for the second quarter was negatively affected by container impairment and bad debt expense of $9.1 million and $3.3 million, respectively, related to a non-performing lessee. This lessee had a longstanding relationship with Textainer and was profitable until information about alleged financial misappropriation emerged this quarter, leading to sudden operating disruptions and payment problems. The lessee is currently undergoing a restructuring program, involving a government-controlled entity with a track record of asset management activities, that may return it to normal operating performance. Nonetheless, we have established reserves for potential losses while actively seeking the return of containers. Additional impairments from these containers, if any, would be covered by our insurance policy and will not further impact our future financial performance. Excluding the impact of these charges for this non-performing lessee, adjusted net income would have totaled $21.4 million, relatively stable compared to the first quarter."

Ghesquiere concluded, "We expect container demand to remain muted during the third quarter, while the outlook for the fourth quarter remains uncertain pending global economic activity levels and developments in the ongoing trade disputes. However, the fundamentals of our business remain positive, and we are encouraged by the limited new container orders and recent factory shutdowns, high utilization across the industry, and favorable container resale environment. We remain disciplined on lease yields and will continue to deploy capital in the current operating environment only when the right opportunities arise. We will also continue to normalize our costs and keep our balance sheet well-positioned to capitalize on potential market opportunities."

Second-Quarter Results

Lease rental income was relatively flat with a decrease of $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2019, which included a slight reduction in utilization. Lease rental income increased $5.9 million from the second quarter of 2018 resulting from an increase in fleet size.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net, decreased $1.4 million and $6.0 million from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively, and included a reduction in the average gain per container sold. On the other hand, trading container margin increased $0.8 million and $3.3 million from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively, due to an increase in both per unit margin and sales volume.

Direct container expense – owned fleet, decreased $0.9 million and $2.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively, primarily from a reduction in repositioning expense and maintenance expense.

General and administrative expense decreased $0.4 million and $1.3 million from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively, primarily resulting from a decrease in compensation costs and professional fees.

Container impairment included a $9.1 million write-off for the estimated unrecoverable containers held by a non-performing lessee. Bad debt expense included $3.3 million to fully reserve for the same lessee.

Unrealized loss on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, was $10.1 million for the quarter, resulting from a decrease in the forward LIBOR curve at the end of the quarter which reduced the value of our interest rate derivatives. This is a non-cash loss that flows through our net income as we have elected not to designate our derivative instruments under hedge accounting. Textainer manages interest rate risk on a portion of its floating rate debt by entering into interest rate derivatives. Our hedging policy lessens volatility from our effective interest rate. Textainer intends to hold the underlying hedges until maturity.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 3.5 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our lease fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of almost 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) currently non-performing lessee returning to normal operating performance; (ii) additional impairment from the non-performing lessee, if any, would be covered by insurance and will not further impact our future financial performance; and (iii) global container demand will remain muted during the third quarter while the outlook for the fourth quarter remains uncertain pending global economic activity levels and developments in the ongoing trade disputes. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: any deceleration or reversal of the current domestic and global economic conditions; lease rates may decrease and lessees may default, which could decrease revenue and increase storage, repositioning, collection and recovery expenses; the demand for leased containers depends on many political and economic factors and is tied to international trade and if demand decreases due to increased barriers to trade or political or economic factors, or for other reasons, it reduces demand for intermodal container leasing; as we increase the number of containers in our owned fleet, we increase our capital at risk and may need to incur more debt, which could result in financial instability; Textainer faces extensive competition in the container leasing industry which tends to depress returns; the international nature of the container shipping industry exposes Textainer to numerous risks; gains and losses associated with the disposition of used equipment may fluctuate; our indebtedness reduces our financial flexibility and could impede our ability to operate; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 "Key Information— Risk Factors" in Textainer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2019.

Textainer's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue:































































Lease rental income - owned fleet









$ 129,306











$ 121,583











$ 258,279











$ 241,805

Lease rental income - managed fleet (a)











25,804













27,620













52,357













56,024

Lease rental income











155,110













149,203













310,636













297,829



































































Management fees - non-leasing (a)











1,940













2,470













4,241













4,285



































































Trading container sales proceeds (b)











15,527













3,157













28,827













5,558

Cost of trading containers sold (b)











(12,170)













(3,111)













(22,902)













(5,216)

Trading container margin











3,357













46













5,925













342



































































Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net (b)











5,404













11,403













12,171













18,030



































































Operating expenses:































































Direct container expense - owned fleet











10,786













13,454













22,433













27,150

Distribution to managed fleet container investors (a)











23,737













25,531













48,217













51,762

Depreciation expense











61,667













57,793













122,611













114,127

Container impairment











10,918













938













11,718













1,770

Amortization expense











493













958













1,095













2,780

General and administrative expense (c)











9,444













10,778













19,274













21,178

Bad debt expense, net











3,689













1,390













3,848













783

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement











(841)













-













(841)













-

Total operating expenses











119,893













110,842













228,355













219,550

Income from operations











45,918













52,280













104,618













100,936

Other (expense) income:































































Interest expense











(38,213)













(34,513)













(75,729)













(66,132)

Interest income











729













404













1,367













707

Realized gain on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net











1,095













1,499













2,539













2,683

Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net











(10,099)













(37)













(15,837)













2,226

Other, net











—













(2)













—













—

Net other expense











(46,488)













(32,649)













(87,660)













(60,516)

Loss (income) before income tax and noncontrolling interests











(570)













19,631













16,958













40,420

Income tax benefit (expense)











221













(926)













(152)













(1,486)

Net (loss) income











(349)













18,705













16,806













38,934

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interests











663













(1,199)













558













(2,710)

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders









$ 314











$ 17,506











$ 17,364











$ 36,224

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders per share:































































Basic









$ 0.01











$ 0.31











$ 0.30











$ 0.63

Diluted









$ 0.01











$ 0.30











$ 0.30











$ 0.63

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):































































Basic











57,500













57,121













57,488













57,110

Diluted











57,576













57,441













57,578













57,487

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































































Foreign currency translation adjustments











(40)













(95)













67













11

Comprehensive (loss) income











(389)













18,610













16,873













38,945

Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interests











663













(1,199)













558













(2,710)

Comprehensive income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders









$ 274











$ 17,411











$ 17,431











$ 36,235







(a) Management fees for managed fleet leasing revenue for the periods ended June 30, 2018 have been reclassified to present the gross amount of revenue and expense under separate line items "lease rental income – managed fleet" and "distribution to managed fleet container investors" to conform with the 2019 presentation. Management fees - non-leasing include acquisition fees and sales commission earned on the managed fleet.



(b) Amounts for the periods ended June 30, 2018 have been reclassified to conform with the 2019 presentation.



(c) Amounts for the periods ended June 30, 2018 have been reclassified out of the separate line items "short term incentive compensation expense" and "long term incentive compensation expense" and included within "general and administrative expense" to conform with the 2019 presentation.

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





2019



2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 148,803



$ 137,298

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,451 and $5,729, respectively (a)



134,382





134,225

Net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases



37,704





39,270

Container leaseback financing receivable



10,894





-

Trading containers



27,149





40,852

Containers held for sale



26,708





21,874

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (a)



13,731





23,139

Due from affiliates, net



1,763





1,692

Total current assets



401,134





398,350

Restricted cash



95,201





87,630

Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,380,661 and $1,322,221, respectively



4,236,358





4,134,016

Net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases



197,429





127,790

Container leaseback financing receivable



217,069





-

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $11,874 and $11,525, respectively



1,970





2,066

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $44,361 and $43,266, respectively



6,289





7,384

Interest rate swaps, collars and caps



1,060





5,555

Deferred taxes



2,089





2,087

Other assets



15,049





3,891

Total assets

$ 5,173,648



$ 4,768,769

Liabilities and Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses (a)

$ 23,000



$ 27,297

Container contracts payable



328,601





42,710

Other liabilities



2,202





219

Due to container investors, net (a)



22,880





30,672

Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $6,362 and $5,738, respectively



194,812





191,689

Total current liabilities



571,495





292,587

Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $22,070 and $22,248, respectively



3,292,651





3,218,138

Interest rate swaps, collars and caps



14,981





3,639

Income tax payable



9,774





9,570

Deferred taxes



6,955





7,039

Other liabilities



25,464





1,805

Total liabilities



3,921,320





3,532,778

Equity:















Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:















Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 58,076,518 shares issued and 57,446,518 shares outstanding at 2019; 58,032,164 shares issued and 57,402,164 shares outstanding at 2018



581





581

Treasury shares, at cost, 630,000 shares



(9,149)





(9,149)

Additional paid-in capital



408,291





406,083

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(369)





(436)

Retained earnings



827,098





809,734

Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity



1,226,452





1,206,813

Noncontrolling interests



25,876





29,178

Total equity



1,252,328





1,235,991

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,173,648



$ 4,768,769







(a) Certain amounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been reclassified to present the gross amounts of accounts receivable, prepaid expenses, accounts payable and accrued expenses arising from the managed fleet instead of the net presentation.



TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 16,806



$ 38,934

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation expense



122,611





114,127

Container impairment



11,718





1,770

Bad debt expense, net



3,848





783

Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net



15,837





(2,226)

Amortization and write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and accretion of bond discounts



3,875





4,381

Amortization of intangible assets



1,095





2,780

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net



(12,171)





(18,030)

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement



(841)





—

Share-based compensation expense



2,115





3,024

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



48,216





12,333

Total adjustments



196,303





118,942

Net cash provided by operating activities



213,109





157,876

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of containers and fixed assets



(336,153)





(459,970)

Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets



70,591





73,452

Net cash used in investing activities



(265,562)





(386,518)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from debt



550,634





870,750

Principal payments on debt



(472,667)





(626,331)

Debt issuance costs



(3,854)





(3,010)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest



(2,744)





(1,996)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options



93





25

Net cash provided by financing activities



71,462





239,438

Effect of exchange rate changes



67





11

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



19,076





10,807

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year



224,928





237,569

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 244,004



$ 248,376



TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following is a reconciliation of certain GAAP measures to non-GAAP financial measures (such items listed in (a) to (c) below and defined as "Non-GAAP Measures") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, including:

(a) net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders to adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA defined as net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders before interest income and expense, realized gain on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement, income tax expense, net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests ("NCI"), depreciation expense, container impairment, amortization expense and the related impact of reconciling items on net income attributable to the NCI);



(b) net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders to adjusted net income (defined as net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders before unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement, the related impact of reconciling items on income tax expense and net income attributable to the NCI); and



(c) net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders per diluted common share to adjusted net income per diluted common share (defined as net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders per diluted common share before unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement, the related impact of reconciling items on income tax expense and net income attributable to the NCI).

Non-GAAP Measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Non-GAAP Measures are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA may be a useful performance measure that is widely used within our industry and adjusted net income may be a useful performance measure because Textainer intends to hold its interest rate swaps, collars and caps until maturity and over the life of an interest rate swap, collar or cap the unrealized loss (gain) will net to zero. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison.

Management also believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating our operating performance because unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps, collars and caps, net, is a noncash, non-operating item. We believe Non-GAAP Measures provide useful information on our earnings from ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information on our ability to service our long-term debt and other fixed obligations and on our ability to fund our expected growth with internally generated funds. Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider either of them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results or cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a noncash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all noncash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.