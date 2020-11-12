Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Nov 12, 2020, 16:05 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

QTD



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2019

Lease rental income

$

149,130

$

144,774

$

155,848

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net

$

7,976

$

5,640

$

6,092

Income from operations

$

54,109

$

49,265

$

53,487

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders

$

16,952

$

15,989

$

10,578

Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders per diluted common share

$

0.32

$

0.30

$

0.18

Adjusted net income (1)

$

21,634

$

14,794

$

12,950

Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1)

$

0.41

$

0.28

$

0.22

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

118,960

$

109,977

$

118,254

Average fleet utilization (2)

96.0

%

95.4

%

97.3

%

Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3)

3,599,889


3,458,080


3,557,466

Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period

87.1

%

86.1

%

80.7

%

















(1)

Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" set forth below.


(2)

Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale units and manufactured for us but have not yet been delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.


(3)

TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.
  • Net income of $17.0 million for the third quarter or $0.32 per diluted common share, as compared to $16.0 million or $0.30 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Adjusted net income of $21.6 million for the third quarter, or $0.41 per diluted common share, as compared to $14.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $119.0 million for the third quarter, as compared to $110.0 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Utilization averaged 96.0% for the third quarter and is currently at 97.7%;
  • Container deliveries of approximately $420 million during the third quarter, for a total $610 million delivered through the first nine months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease;
  • Issued $450 million and $829 million of fixed-rate asset backed notes on August 20, 2020 and September 21, 2020, respectively, for a combined total of nearly $1.3 billion. Proceeds were used to pay down certain fixed-rate asset backed notes and variable-rate facilities, lowering our effective interest rate to 3.10% and creating additional borrowing capacity for future container investments; and
  • Repurchased 2,376,222 shares of common stock at an average price of $11.61 per share during the third quarter under the share repurchase program. As announced on September 14, 2020, Textainer's Board of Directors authorized an increase to the share repurchase program for an additional $50 million of the Company's outstanding shares. As of the end of the third quarter, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $34.9 million.

"We are very pleased with our much-improved performance and outlook which demonstrates the effectiveness and disciplined execution of our long-term strategic turnaround plan. For the quarter, we delivered lease rental income of $149.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $119.0 million and adjusted net income of $21.6 million," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Ghesquiere continued, "Industry fundamentals have improved dramatically since June, allowing us to seize upon substantial business opportunities that will continue to generate long-term additional revenue and continue to improve our profitability over the coming quarters. During the quarter, we leased out over 390,000 TEU of factory and depot containers, helping improve our utilization which currently stands at 97.7%. Container prices and lease terms steadily improved in the third quarter and remain at attractive levels today.

"In addition, we have taken a number of actions this year to strengthen our business, financial resources and long-term outlook. In particular, since the beginning of the year, we lowered our borrowing costs with the successful issuance of nearly $1.3 billion in asset backed financings, we invested over $56 million in share buybacks, and we invested over $610 million in containers delivered through the third quarter.

"We expect steady earnings momentum to continue in the fourth quarter, driven by growth and operating efficiencies. While we are optimistic about our outlook in 2021, significant uncertainties remain due to the unpredictable impact of a resurgence of COVID-19. We continue to be committed to delivering long term value to our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position to support the future growth of our business," concluded Ghesquiere.

Third-Quarter Results

Lease rental income increased $4.4 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in utilization and fleet size.

Gains on sale of owned fleet containers, net increased $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in the number of containers sold.

Direct container expense – owned fleet increased $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2020, which includes higher handling and maintenance to prepare depot units for lease-out, partially offset by lower storage costs resulting from an increase in utilization.

Depreciation expense increased $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in fleet size.

General and administrative expense increased $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in consulting fees associated with our IT enhancement project and management incentive compensation resulting from improved company performance.

Bad debt recovery was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, resulting from a reduction in reserves due to improved collections, compared to a recovery of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Write off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts amounted to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, resulting from the early redemption of certain fixed-rate asset backed notes in the quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2020 will be held at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) and 1-201-689-8470 (International). The call and archived replay may also be accessed via webcast on Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.6 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) we expect earnings momentum to continue in the fourth quarter; (ii) will continue to generate long-term additional revenue and improve our profitability over the coming quarters; (iii) our actions this year will strengthen our business, financial resources and long-term outlook; and (iv) optimistic outlook in 2021; Textainer is well positioned to navigate through the current crisis and participate in an eventual recovery; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 "Key Information— Risk Factors" in Textainer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020.

Textainer's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333
[email protected]

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:































Lease rental income - owned fleet




$

133,587





$

130,555





$

392,307





$

390,555

Lease rental income - managed fleet





15,543






25,293






47,075






77,650

Lease rental income





149,130






155,848






439,382






468,205

































Management fees - non-leasing





1,696






1,582






3,724






5,823

































Trading container sales proceeds





7,655






10,669






24,667






37,775

Cost of trading containers sold





(6,721)






(9,469)






(22,513)






(32,371)

Trading container margin





934






1,200






2,154






5,404

































Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net





7,976






6,092






19,410






18,263

































Operating expenses:































Direct container expense - owned fleet





16,395






11,810






44,907






34,071

Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors





14,364






23,318






43,219






71,535

Depreciation expense





65,374






67,644






196,056






194,243

Amortization expense





645






481






1,766






1,576

General and administrative expense





10,868






9,364






30,872






28,638

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net





(2,095)






(1,198)






(326)






2,650

Container lessee default expense (recovery), net





76






(184)






(1,607)






7,718

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement


























(841)

Total operating expenses





105,627






111,235






314,887






339,590

Income from operations





54,109






53,487






149,783






158,105

Other (expense) income:































Interest expense





(29,123)






(39,970)






(95,257)






(115,699)

Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts





(8,628)













(8,750)







Interest income





23






680






479






2,047

Realized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net





(4,107)






170






(8,900)






2,709

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net





4,161






(2,478)






(9,434)






(18,315)

Other, net





859






(10)






803






(10)

Net other expense





(36,815)






(41,608)






(121,059)






(129,268)

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest





17,294






11,879






28,724






28,837

Income tax benefit (expense)





152






(1,318)






(89)






(1,470)

Net income





17,446






10,561






28,635






27,367

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling

   interest

(494)






17






(73)






575




Net income attributable to Textainer Group  Holdings Limited common shareholders

$

16,952





$

10,578





$

28,562





$

27,942




Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders per share:































Basic

$

0.32





$

0.18





$

0.53





$

0.49




Diluted

$

0.32





$

0.18





$

0.53





$

0.49




Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic

52,514






57,503






54,221






57,493




Diluted

52,713






57,598






54,317






57,586




Other comprehensive income, before tax:































Change in derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges





158













(13,093)







Reclassification of realized loss on derivative instruments designated
    as cash flow hedges





1,130













1,658







Foreign currency translation adjustments





105






(119)






3






(52)

Comprehensive income, before tax





18,839






10,442






17,203






27,315

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income





(17)













115







Comprehensive income, after tax





18,822






10,442






17,318






27,315

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to the
    noncontrolling interest





(494)






17






(73)






575

Comprehensive income attributable to Textainer
   Group Holdings Limited common shareholders




$

18,328





$

10,459





$

17,245





$

27,890

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

155,166

$

180,552

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,692 and $6,299, respectively

101,771


109,384

Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $199 and $0, respectively

59,485


40,940

Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $105 and $0, respectively

22,412


20,547

Trading containers

14,290


11,330

Containers held for sale

32,457


41,884

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,646


14,816

Due from affiliates, net

2,098


1,880

Total current assets

399,325


421,333

Restricted cash

78,712


97,353

Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,566,794 and $1,443,167, respectively

4,102,791


4,156,151

Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $1,137 and $0, respectively

555,427


254,363

Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $367 and $0, respectively

256,994


251,111

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $12,695 and $12,266, respectively

834


1,128

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $47,125 and $45,359, respectively

3,525


5,291

Derivative instruments

-


135

Deferred taxes

1,388


1,388

Other assets

14,355


14,364

Total assets

$

5,413,351

$

5,202,617

Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

27,717

$

23,404

Container contracts payable

325,897


9,394

Other liabilities

2,248


2,636

Due to container investors, net

18,501


21,978

Debt, net of unamortized costs of $6,542 and $8,120, respectively

240,144


242,433

Total current liabilities

614,507


299,845

Debt, net of unamortized costs of $22,430 and $21,446, respectively

3,481,145


3,555,296

Derivative instruments

34,512


13,778

Income tax payable

10,035


9,909

Deferred taxes

7,335


7,789

Other liabilities

17,083


30,355

Total liabilities

4,164,617


3,916,972

Equity:






Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:






Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 58,413,983 shares issued and
   50,947,887 shares outstanding at 2020; 58,326,555 shares issued and 56,817,918 shares
   outstanding at 2019

584


583

Treasury shares, at cost, 7,466,096 and 1,508,637 shares, respectively

(74,525)


(17,746)

Additional paid-in capital

414,036


410,595

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,828)


(511)

Retained earnings

894,135


866,458

Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity

1,222,402


1,259,379

Noncontrolling interest

26,332


26,266

Total equity

1,248,734


1,285,645

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,413,351

$

5,202,617

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

28,635

$

27,367

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation expense

196,056


194,243

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net

(326)


2,650

Container (recovery) write-off from lessee default, net

(140)


7,154

Unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net

9,434


18,315

Amortization and write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and accretion of bond discounts

14,761


5,922

Amortization of intangible assets

1,766


1,576

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net

(19,410)


(18,263)

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement




(841)

Share-based compensation expense

3,218


3,213

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

54,319


80,875

Total adjustments

259,678


294,844

Net cash provided by operating activities

288,313


322,211

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of containers and fixed assets

(273,171)


(449,105)

Payment on leaseback financing receivable

(24,089)


(271,976)

Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable

15,788


2,083

Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets

109,144


111,523

Net cash used in investing activities

(172,328)


(607,475)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

1,626,759


995,134

Principal payments on debt

(1,704,132)


(654,723)

Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net

(12,754)



Purchase of treasury shares

(56,779)


(2,558)

Debt issuance costs

(13,333)


(7,368)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest




(2,744)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options

224


121

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(160,015)


327,862

Effect of exchange rate changes

3


(52)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(44,027)


42,546

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year

277,905


224,928

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

233,878

$

267,474

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance, as we intend to hold derivative instruments until maturity and any unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments is a non-cash, non-operating item. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;
  • Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019


(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of adjusted net income:


















Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders

$

16,952

$

15,989

$

10,578

$

28,562

$

27,942

Adjustments:


















Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts

8,628








8,750


Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

(4,161)


(1,342)


2,478


9,434


18,315

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement













(841)

Impact of reconciling items on income tax (benefit) expense

(42)


13


(27)


(179)


(173)

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest

257


134


(79)


(437)


(845)

Adjusted net income

$

21,634

$

14,794

$

12,950

$

46,130

$

44,398




















Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$

0.41

$

0.28

$

0.22

$

0.85

$

0.77













































Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019


(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:


















Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders

$

16,952

$

15,989

$

10,578

$

28,562

$

27,942

Adjustments:


















Interest income

(23)


(56)


(680)


(479)


(2,047)

Interest expense

29,123


30,022


39,970


95,257


115,699

Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts

8,628








8,750


Realized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

4,107


3,267


(170)


8,900


(2,709)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

(4,161)


(1,342)


2,478


9,434


18,315

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement













(841)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(152)


1,074


1,318


89


1,470

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

494


308


(17)


73


(575)

Depreciation expense

65,374


63,848


67,644


196,056


194,243

Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net

33


(1,557)


(576)


(1,525)


7,154

Amortization expense

645


557


481


1,766


1,576

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(2,060)


(2,133)


(2,772)


(7,507)


(9,099)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

118,960

$

109,977

$

118,254

$

339,376

$

351,128




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019


(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of headline earnings:


















Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings

   Limited common shareholders

$

16,952

$

15,989

$

10,578

$

28,562

$

27,942

Adjustments:


















Container impairment

3,074


1,197


5,351


8,857


17,069

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement













(841)

Impact of reconciling items on income tax benefit

(28)


(12)


(53)


(86)


(158)

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the
     noncontrolling interest

(85)


(43)


(137)


(243)


(463)

Headline earnings

$

19,913

$

17,131

$

15,739

$

37,090

$

43,549




















Headline earnings per basic common share

$

0.38

$

0.32

$

0.27

$

0.68

$

0.76

Headline earnings per diluted common share

$

0.38

$

0.32

$

0.27

$

0.68

$

0.76

