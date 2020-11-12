Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income of $17.0 million for the third quarter or $0.32 per diluted common share, as compared to $16.0 million or $0.30 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020;

for the third quarter or per diluted common share, as compared to or per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020; Adjusted net income of $21.6 million for the third quarter, or $0.41 per diluted common share, as compared to $14.8 million , or $0.28 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020;

for the third quarter, or per diluted common share, as compared to , or per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of $119.0 million for the third quarter, as compared to $110.0 million in the second quarter of 2020;

for the third quarter, as compared to in the second quarter of 2020; Utilization averaged 96.0% for the third quarter and is currently at 97.7%;

Container deliveries of approximately $420 million during the third quarter, for a total $610 million delivered through the first nine months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease;

during the third quarter, for a total delivered through the first nine months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease; Issued $450 million and $829 million of fixed-rate asset backed notes on August 20, 2020 and September 21, 2020 , respectively, for a combined total of nearly $1.3 billion . Proceeds were used to pay down certain fixed-rate asset backed notes and variable-rate facilities, lowering our effective interest rate to 3.10% and creating additional borrowing capacity for future container investments; and

and of fixed-rate asset backed notes on and , respectively, for a combined total of nearly . Proceeds were used to pay down certain fixed-rate asset backed notes and variable-rate facilities, lowering our effective interest rate to 3.10% and creating additional borrowing capacity for future container investments; and Repurchased 2,376,222 shares of common stock at an average price of $11.61 per share during the third quarter under the share repurchase program. As announced on September 14, 2020 , Textainer's Board of Directors authorized an increase to the share repurchase program for an additional $50 million of the Company's outstanding shares. As of the end of the third quarter, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $34.9 million .

"We are very pleased with our much-improved performance and outlook which demonstrates the effectiveness and disciplined execution of our long-term strategic turnaround plan. For the quarter, we delivered lease rental income of $149.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $119.0 million and adjusted net income of $21.6 million," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Ghesquiere continued, "Industry fundamentals have improved dramatically since June, allowing us to seize upon substantial business opportunities that will continue to generate long-term additional revenue and continue to improve our profitability over the coming quarters. During the quarter, we leased out over 390,000 TEU of factory and depot containers, helping improve our utilization which currently stands at 97.7%. Container prices and lease terms steadily improved in the third quarter and remain at attractive levels today.

"In addition, we have taken a number of actions this year to strengthen our business, financial resources and long-term outlook. In particular, since the beginning of the year, we lowered our borrowing costs with the successful issuance of nearly $1.3 billion in asset backed financings, we invested over $56 million in share buybacks, and we invested over $610 million in containers delivered through the third quarter.

"We expect steady earnings momentum to continue in the fourth quarter, driven by growth and operating efficiencies. While we are optimistic about our outlook in 2021, significant uncertainties remain due to the unpredictable impact of a resurgence of COVID-19. We continue to be committed to delivering long term value to our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position to support the future growth of our business," concluded Ghesquiere.

Third-Quarter Results

Lease rental income increased $4.4 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in utilization and fleet size.

Gains on sale of owned fleet containers, net increased $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in the number of containers sold.

Direct container expense – owned fleet increased $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2020, which includes higher handling and maintenance to prepare depot units for lease-out, partially offset by lower storage costs resulting from an increase in utilization.

Depreciation expense increased $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in fleet size.

General and administrative expense increased $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in consulting fees associated with our IT enhancement project and management incentive compensation resulting from improved company performance.

Bad debt recovery was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, resulting from a reduction in reserves due to improved collections, compared to a recovery of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Write off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts amounted to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, resulting from the early redemption of certain fixed-rate asset backed notes in the quarter.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.6 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) we expect earnings momentum to continue in the fourth quarter; (ii) will continue to generate long-term additional revenue and improve our profitability over the coming quarters; (iii) our actions this year will strengthen our business, financial resources and long-term outlook; and (iv) optimistic outlook in 2021; Textainer is well positioned to navigate through the current crisis and participate in an eventual recovery; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 "Key Information— Risk Factors" in Textainer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020.

Textainer's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:































































Lease rental income - owned fleet









$ 133,587











$ 130,555











$ 392,307











$ 390,555

Lease rental income - managed fleet











15,543













25,293













47,075













77,650

Lease rental income











149,130













155,848













439,382













468,205



































































Management fees - non-leasing











1,696













1,582













3,724













5,823



































































Trading container sales proceeds











7,655













10,669













24,667













37,775

Cost of trading containers sold











(6,721)













(9,469)













(22,513)













(32,371)

Trading container margin











934













1,200













2,154













5,404



































































Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net











7,976













6,092













19,410













18,263



































































Operating expenses:































































Direct container expense - owned fleet











16,395













11,810













44,907













34,071

Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors











14,364













23,318













43,219













71,535

Depreciation expense











65,374













67,644













196,056













194,243

Amortization expense











645













481













1,766













1,576

General and administrative expense











10,868













9,364













30,872













28,638

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net











(2,095)













(1,198)













(326)













2,650

Container lessee default expense (recovery), net











76













(184)













(1,607)













7,718

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement











—













—













—













(841)

Total operating expenses











105,627













111,235













314,887













339,590

Income from operations











54,109













53,487













149,783













158,105

Other (expense) income:































































Interest expense











(29,123)













(39,970)













(95,257)













(115,699)

Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts











(8,628)













—













(8,750)













—

Interest income











23













680













479













2,047

Realized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net











(4,107)













170













(8,900)













2,709

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net











4,161













(2,478)













(9,434)













(18,315)

Other, net











859













(10)













803













(10)

Net other expense











(36,815)













(41,608)













(121,059)













(129,268)

Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest











17,294













11,879













28,724













28,837

Income tax benefit (expense)











152













(1,318)













(89)













(1,470)

Net income











17,446













10,561













28,635













27,367

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest



(494)













17













(73)













575









Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders

$ 16,952











$ 10,578











$ 28,562











$ 27,942









Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders per share:































































Basic

$ 0.32











$ 0.18











$ 0.53











$ 0.49









Diluted

$ 0.32











$ 0.18











$ 0.53











$ 0.49









Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):































































Basic



52,514













57,503













54,221













57,493









Diluted



52,713













57,598













54,317













57,586









Other comprehensive income, before tax:































































Change in derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges











158













—













(13,093)













—

Reclassification of realized loss on derivative instruments designated

as cash flow hedges











1,130













—













1,658













—

Foreign currency translation adjustments











105













(119)













3













(52)

Comprehensive income, before tax











18,839













10,442













17,203













27,315

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income











(17)













—













115













—

Comprehensive income, after tax











18,822













10,442













17,318













27,315

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to the

noncontrolling interest











(494)













17













(73)













575

Comprehensive income attributable to Textainer

Group Holdings Limited common shareholders









$ 18,328











$ 10,459











$ 17,245











$ 27,890



TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 155,166



$ 180,552 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,692 and $6,299, respectively



101,771





109,384 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $199 and $0, respectively



59,485





40,940 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $105 and $0, respectively



22,412





20,547 Trading containers



14,290





11,330 Containers held for sale



32,457





41,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,646





14,816 Due from affiliates, net



2,098





1,880 Total current assets



399,325





421,333 Restricted cash



78,712





97,353 Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,566,794 and $1,443,167, respectively



4,102,791





4,156,151 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $1,137 and $0, respectively



555,427





254,363 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $367 and $0, respectively



256,994





251,111 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $12,695 and $12,266, respectively



834





1,128 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $47,125 and $45,359, respectively



3,525





5,291 Derivative instruments



-





135 Deferred taxes



1,388





1,388 Other assets



14,355





14,364 Total assets

$ 5,413,351



$ 5,202,617 Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 27,717



$ 23,404 Container contracts payable



325,897





9,394 Other liabilities



2,248





2,636 Due to container investors, net



18,501





21,978 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $6,542 and $8,120, respectively



240,144





242,433 Total current liabilities



614,507





299,845 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $22,430 and $21,446, respectively



3,481,145





3,555,296 Derivative instruments



34,512





13,778 Income tax payable



10,035





9,909 Deferred taxes



7,335





7,789 Other liabilities



17,083





30,355 Total liabilities



4,164,617





3,916,972 Equity:













Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:













Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 58,413,983 shares issued and

50,947,887 shares outstanding at 2020; 58,326,555 shares issued and 56,817,918 shares

outstanding at 2019



584





583 Treasury shares, at cost, 7,466,096 and 1,508,637 shares, respectively



(74,525)





(17,746) Additional paid-in capital



414,036





410,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,828)





(511) Retained earnings



894,135





866,458 Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity



1,222,402





1,259,379 Noncontrolling interest



26,332





26,266 Total equity



1,248,734





1,285,645 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,413,351



$ 5,202,617

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 28,635



$ 27,367

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation expense



196,056





194,243

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net



(326)





2,650

Container (recovery) write-off from lessee default, net



(140)





7,154

Unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net



9,434





18,315

Amortization and write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and accretion of bond discounts



14,761





5,922

Amortization of intangible assets



1,766





1,576

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net



(19,410)





(18,263)

Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement



—





(841)

Share-based compensation expense



3,218





3,213

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



54,319





80,875

Total adjustments



259,678





294,844

Net cash provided by operating activities



288,313





322,211

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of containers and fixed assets



(273,171)





(449,105)

Payment on leaseback financing receivable



(24,089)





(271,976)

Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable



15,788





2,083

Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets



109,144





111,523

Net cash used in investing activities



(172,328)





(607,475)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from debt



1,626,759





995,134

Principal payments on debt



(1,704,132)





(654,723)

Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net



(12,754)





—

Purchase of treasury shares



(56,779)





(2,558)

Debt issuance costs



(13,333)





(7,368)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest



—





(2,744)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options



224





121

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(160,015)





327,862

Effect of exchange rate changes



3





(52)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(44,027)





42,546

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year



277,905





224,928

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 233,878



$ 267,474



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance, as we intend to hold derivative instruments until maturity and any unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments is a non-cash, non-operating item. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019



(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted net income:





































Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders

$ 16,952



$ 15,989



$ 10,578



$ 28,562



$ 27,942 Adjustments:





































Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts



8,628





—





—





8,750





— Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net



(4,161)





(1,342)





2,478





9,434





18,315 Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement



—





—





—





—





(841) Impact of reconciling items on income tax (benefit) expense



(42)





13





(27)





(179)





(173) Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest



257





134





(79)





(437)





(845) Adjusted net income

$ 21,634



$ 14,794



$ 12,950



$ 46,130



$ 44,398







































Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.41



$ 0.28



$ 0.22



$ 0.85



$ 0.77

























































































Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:





































Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders

$ 16,952



$ 15,989



$ 10,578



$ 28,562



$ 27,942 Adjustments:





































Interest income



(23)





(56)





(680)





(479)





(2,047) Interest expense



29,123





30,022





39,970





95,257





115,699 Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts



8,628





—





—





8,750





— Realized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net



4,107





3,267





(170)





8,900





(2,709) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net



(4,161)





(1,342)





2,478





9,434





18,315 Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement



—





—





—





—





(841) Income tax (benefit) expense



(152)





1,074





1,318





89





1,470 Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest



494





308





(17)





73





(575) Depreciation expense



65,374





63,848





67,644





196,056





194,243 Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net



33





(1,557)





(576)





(1,525)





7,154 Amortization expense



645





557





481





1,766





1,576 Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest



(2,060)





(2,133)





(2,772)





(7,507)





(9,099) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 118,960



$ 109,977



$ 118,254



$ 339,376



$ 351,128







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019



(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Reconciliation of headline earnings:





































Net income attributable to Textainer Group Holdings Limited common shareholders

$ 16,952



$ 15,989



$ 10,578



$ 28,562



$ 27,942 Adjustments:





































Container impairment



3,074





1,197





5,351





8,857





17,069 Gain on insurance recovery and legal settlement



—





—





—





—





(841) Impact of reconciling items on income tax benefit



(28)





(12)





(53)





(86)





(158) Impact of reconciling items attributable to the

noncontrolling interest



(85)





(43)





(137)





(243)





(463) Headline earnings

$ 19,913



$ 17,131



$ 15,739



$ 37,090



$ 43,549







































Headline earnings per basic common share

$ 0.38



$ 0.32



$ 0.27



$ 0.68



$ 0.76 Headline earnings per diluted common share

$ 0.38



$ 0.32



$ 0.27



$ 0.68



$ 0.76

