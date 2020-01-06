TextBetter™ Awarded U.S. Patent for Business Texting Solution

AURORA, Neb., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TextBetter™, an industry leader in business texting solutions announced today it was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its method and system for text enablement of landline telephone numbers.

TextBetter™ enables business users to send and receive text messages from their landline telephone number(s) using their existing email. By simply pairing the two, users can send, receive and manage text conversations directly from their email inbox – without having to download or change anything. TextBetter converts its customers email into a text message & delivers it, with your landline number listed as sender.

The cloud-based solution works with any email client and landline number including toll free telephone numbers allowing users to keep their existing contact information using the same number for voice and text messaging. By utilizing the existing email client as the method for sending and receiving text messages, businesses will have a history of every text conversation both searchable and archived in their mail servers without adding any new resources.

"Conversational text messaging has become a critical part of business communications and is essential to successful customer engagement. It's the best and quickest way to reach your customers and get a response," said Dean Garfinkel, CEO of TextBetter.

TextBetter™ has redefined the standard way businesses communicate with customers. Through business texting solutions, companies can seamlessly engage with their customers in a way that is both effective and preferred.

About TextBetter™

TextBetter provides business texting solutions that makes it easy for businesses to send and receive text messages using their landline number(s). The cloud-based service effortlessly integrates into existing business models, without having to download or install new software. Businesses of all sizes are served through three distinct product offerings; TextBetter, TextBetter Business, TextBetter Enterprise. More information about the company and services can be found at www.textbetter.com .

