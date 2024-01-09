TextbookRush Transitions to Employee Ownership: A New Chapter Begins

News provided by

TextbookRush.com

09 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TextbookRush.com, a leading online book retailer, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey. As of January 2, 2024, the company has transitioned to an employee-owned structure, marking a pivotal moment in its history. This transition was initiated and approved by Phil Smyres, the visionary founder, and CEO of TextbookRush.

Continue Reading
Rush the Rabbit
Rush the Rabbit

Founded in 1994 as a brick-and-mortar bookstore on the Ohio State Campus by Phil Smyres, TextbookRush has evolved into one of the most prestigious online book retailers. Over the years, the company has been devoted to providing students, educators, and book enthusiasts with a wide range of high-quality books, creating a seamless online shopping experience.

Becoming an employee-owned company is a testament to TextbookRush's commitment to its workforce and a reflection of its continued dedication to excellence. This exciting development empowers the employees, fostering a sense of ownership, pride, and shared responsibility in the success of the company.

Phil Smyres, the driving force behind TextbookRush, expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter: "As we embark on this journey of employee ownership, I am confident that this transition will further strengthen our company's foundation. The incredible team at TextbookRush has been integral to our success, and this move is a recognition of their hard work and dedication. I am excited about the positive impact this change will have on our corporate culture and overall performance."

As TextbookRush enters this exciting new phase, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing an extensive selection of books, competitive prices, and outstanding customer service. The employee ownership model will contribute to the continued success and growth of TextbookRush, ensuring a bright future for the company and its valued customers.

About TextbookRush.com

TextbookRush.com is a premier online retailer that rents, buys, and sells college textbooks. Customers may rent or buy eBooks as well as TV and movie titles and games. Phil Smyres, the founder, started in the college book business in 1994, opening a textbook store at Ohio State University and adding a second 4 years later. In 2001, he began retailing books online. Amazon contracted with his company to operate Amazon's book trade-in program from 2010 to 2019 and Amazon's book rental program from 2012 to 2023. 

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alison Blankenship
TextbookRush.com
614-643-2181
[email protected]
https://www.TextbookRush.com

SOURCE TextbookRush.com

Also from this source

TextbookRush.com Expands Textbook Inventory Selection by 2.5 million Titles in Time for the 2023 School Year

TextbookRush.com, located near the campus of The Ohio State University, announces partnership with SuperBookDeals and Alibris.com to add over 2.5...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.