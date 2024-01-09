TextbookRush Transitions to Employee Ownership: A New Chapter Begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TextbookRush.com, a leading online book retailer, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey. As of January 2, 2024, the company has transitioned to an employee-owned structure, marking a pivotal moment in its history. This transition was initiated and approved by Phil Smyres, the visionary founder, and CEO of TextbookRush.

Founded in 1994 as a brick-and-mortar bookstore on the Ohio State Campus by Phil Smyres, TextbookRush has evolved into one of the most prestigious online book retailers. Over the years, the company has been devoted to providing students, educators, and book enthusiasts with a wide range of high-quality books, creating a seamless online shopping experience.

Becoming an employee-owned company is a testament to TextbookRush's commitment to its workforce and a reflection of its continued dedication to excellence. This exciting development empowers the employees, fostering a sense of ownership, pride, and shared responsibility in the success of the company.

Phil Smyres, the driving force behind TextbookRush, expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter: "As we embark on this journey of employee ownership, I am confident that this transition will further strengthen our company's foundation. The incredible team at TextbookRush has been integral to our success, and this move is a recognition of their hard work and dedication. I am excited about the positive impact this change will have on our corporate culture and overall performance."

As TextbookRush enters this exciting new phase, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing an extensive selection of books, competitive prices, and outstanding customer service. The employee ownership model will contribute to the continued success and growth of TextbookRush, ensuring a bright future for the company and its valued customers.

TextbookRush.com is a premier online retailer that rents, buys, and sells college textbooks. Customers may rent or buy eBooks as well as TV and movie titles and games. Phil Smyres, the founder, started in the college book business in 1994, opening a textbook store at Ohio State University and adding a second 4 years later. In 2001, he began retailing books online. Amazon contracted with his company to operate Amazon's book trade-in program from 2010 to 2019 and Amazon's book rental program from 2012 to 2023.

