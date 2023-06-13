Textedly, the #1-Rated Text Marketing Platform, Broadens Suite of Business Services with Launch of Text-to-Pay Feature

Businesses can now collect payments faster, automatically schedule reminders and track all payment statuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having become the #1-rated text marketing platform since its launch in 2016, Textedly today introduced Text-to-Pay, its newest feature designed with small- and medium-sized business owners in mind. Textedly is an easy-to-use and affordable solution that has been embraced by thousands of businesses and organizations.

Bringing the convenience of texting to the challenge of collections, Textedly recognized that because text messages have an average open rate of nearly 99%, SMS is an ideal channel for businesses to simultaneously stay connected with customers while making payments simple.

Among the benefits of Text-to-Pay, businesses can:

Collect payments from customers faster with the proven higher response time of text

Automatically schedule friendly current-payment-due or past-due reminders

Streamline recurring payment requests by setting up auto-pay, with the option for customers to send payment immediately or schedule for later

See a top-level view of all payment statuses, helping businesses facilitate cash flow

Export data whenever needed and protect customer data with premium security

Quickly and easily set up and start accepting credit card payments immediately

Use Text-to-Pay with no contractual commitment, allowing users to scale up services as business grows

A modern solution for boosting customer engagement, retention and sales, Textedly is text marketing made easy. Business News Daily named it among their Best Text Message Marketing Services of 2023, writing, "Textedly is our top pick for companies seeking a scalable, affordable SMS marketing platform that will grow with them."

"We have continuously listened to our customers for the past seven years, and we are excited to launch our Text-to-Pay feature, offering a significant new addition to our suite of services," stated Textedly President Sumit Shukla. "As we have earned a reputation for our leadership in the text marketing arena, we aim to strengthen that with our expansion into Text-to-Pay."

Learn more and start free today at https://www.textedly.com/payments/ .

About Textedly

Based in Nashville and Los Angeles, Textedly is a full-service digital mobile provider that helps companies and organizations with everything they need for mass communication across all mobile phone devices. Its platform supports SMS text messaging all over the world. For more information, please visit the website: textedly.com .

